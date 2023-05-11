Disney Changes Look for Central Character in New ‘Daredevil’ Series

More from the set of Daredevil: Born Again…

While the new Daredevil is scheduled to be released sometime next year, there’s already significant buzz. Arguably the most popular of the Marvel/Netflix Defenders, Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox), has already appeared more than once in the mainstream Marvel Cinematic Universe, but while fans are excited, they’re still a bit trepidatious.

Fans already know about comments from both Charlie Cox as well as Kingpin actor Vincent D’Onofrio, which have stated that the Disney+ series is going to be different from the Netflix series which introduced their characters. They’ve said it will be less gory and more legal-centric, but both have praised the project, repeatedly iterating how excited they are to be a part of it.

Despite these reassurances, many fans point to the major appearances that both Cox and D’Onofrio have made in the mainstream Marvel Cinematic Universe, namely She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Hawkeye. In both appearances, fans noticed how markedly different the characterization was for each, turning gritty and, in some cases, terrifying characters into farcical approximations of themselves.

All this being said, as production has started this year for the series, fans have been encouraged by the photos coming from the location and set of Born Again. It’s clear that audiences will again travel into Kingpin/Wilson Fisk’s (Vincent D’Onofrio) past and that Marvel has spared no expense in making this series look as good as it can. Now, fans have yet another glimpse that could prove to be very encouraging.

Marvel fans who have been following the series closely already know that Kingpin’s (D’Onofrio) aspirations will have turned towards politics in this new series, and the character will be running for mayor. The Direct reported on some photos taken with fans on location which show D’Onofrio’s Fisk on the campaign trail in a dark suit, sporting an American flag lapel pin.

Not dissimilar from the early days of the Netflix Daredevil series, it looks like Fisk (D’Onofrio) will be doing everything in his power to gain as much sway and influence in the public eye as he can while running his secret crime ring behind closed doors. How will he and Matt Murdock (Cox) come head to head once again? Where have they been for the blip and other major Marvel events? Hopefully, the series will be able to answer each of these questions in the 18 episodes.

Daredevil: Born Again is scheduled to come to Disney+ in 2024 and stars Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, Sandrine Holt as Vanessa Fisk, and Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/Punisher. Though principle photography is underway, and set photos have revealed at least a handful of flashback scenes, very little is known about the series, what it will concern, and where it will go.

What do you think of this new look? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!