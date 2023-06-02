WGA Strike Gets New Support From Legendary Rappers

The WGA (Writer’s Guild of America) strike is currently the most significant topic in Hollywood, as the Writer’s Guild of America is bargaining for a new fair deal for the writers of the world. Plenty of celebrities have been standing in solidarity with the WGA simply because a lot are writers themselves. However, now the WGA has garnered support from two of the most legendary rappers.

The entire industry came to a screeching halt the last time a writer’s strike occurred in Hollywood. Shows and movies were delayed, and television was plagued with reruns. Much of the same is happening right now, but social media was nowhere near as prevalent. The WGA is likely getting far more beneficial coverage, and it’s putting even more increased pressure on the powers that be to pay writers of the world more.

As stated, plenty of celebrities have been spotted on the picket lines, handing out food to those marching day and night. Even Tom Holland finally revealed that Spider-Man 4 is happening but put on hold to support the WGA strike.

Now, in a quite surprising bid for support, the WGA is being supported by two of the most legendary West Coast rappers in music history: Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg. Snoop took to Instagram to announce that his 30th Anniversary show for the album Doggystyle has been postponed in Los Angeles.

Snoop and Dre Support the WGA Strike

The show was meant to happen on June 26 and 27 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California. However, Snoop Dogg announced that the show has been put on hold and moved to October 20 and 21 so that he and Dr. Dre can stand in solidarity with the WGA strike.

Though Snoop and Dre have primarily dealt with music production in their illustrious careers, both have appeared in films and had their hands in writing said films, so it makes sense they want to support their fellow writers. They likely also benefit from having writers in their music videos and countless other productions they are involved with.

The last WGA strike occurred between 2007 and 2008 and lasted 100 days. With as much exposure as the strike is currently getting and the massive support from celebrities and rappers, we hope that the writers get their fair deal sooner rather than later.

