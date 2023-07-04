New ‘Captain America 4’ Clip Surfaces Online, Shows Return to Familiar MCU Location

Anthony Mackie is gearing up to play the MCU’s new “star-spangled man with a plan” in the upcoming Captain America: Brave New World (2024). Even though it won’t release in theaters for another year, plenty of buzz has followed the movie in recent days, as filming wrapped just hours before the planned SAG-AFTRA strike. And now, a first glimpse at the film has surfaced online, showing a return to a familiar MCU location.

Captain America: Brave New World only just wrapped filming, and it’s already making headlines for a number of reasons. For one, its all-star cast, including Hollywood icon Harrison Ford, is enough to garner attention from the press. With this, the

The MCU Phase Five film will also mark the penultimate outing of Mackie’s Captain America, who’s played Sam Wilson (AKA the Falcon) since Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014). He was offered the shield from his close friend and former Cap, Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) at the end of Avengers: Endgame (2019), but didn’t fully take up the mantle until the Disney+ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier miniseries thanks to a little encouragement from James “Bucky” Barnes (Sebastian Stan).

In June, the superhero flick also received a surprising last-minute name change, with the initial title of Captain America: New World Order being abandoned by Marvel due to its connections to a real-life antisemitic hate group.

More recently, it came to light that Brave New World finished shooting in Washington D.C. over the weekend, just hours before the actors in SAG-AFTRA were possibly set to go on strike in solidarity with the WGA. However, the planned strike was delayed to July 12, if the union can’t work out a deal with major Hollywood studios as it continues negotiations.

After a mad dash to finish principal photography, those looking forward to the fourth Captain America installment can sigh a breath of relief knowing it (hopefully) won’t be delayed—again—by the ongoing Hollywood writers strike. Marvel Studios execs are probably equally as pleased to see the movie wrap filming, even if there’s still a lot of work to be done before it arrives in theaters next year.

Now, fans are getting a first look at what to expect from Brave New World thanks to a new set video, which shows some action taking place in Washington D.C. Photography account Atlanta Filming recently took to Instagram to share photos and clips from set, teasing a tense political-thriller storyline that could see the U.S. government under attack.

In the video, a number of police cars pull up in front of a government building at nighttime, leading to officers and government officials jumping into action with their guns drawn. Although it’s difficult to see exactly what’s happening in the scene behind the cars, it looks like this could be some kind of fight sequence, or perhaps somebody being taken into custody by the government.

Production was also spotted filming in front of the White House, which makes considering considering Harrison Ford’s Thunderbolt Ross will be the U.S. President in the new film. Previous Captain America installments have also heavily used D.C. as their primary location, and it looks like Brave New World is no exception.

For now, anticipation is continuing to ramp up for the next Captain America movie, which could have some significant ramifications for the MCU ahead of the release of 2024’s Thunderbolts, which will connect narrative tissue from Brave New World, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Hawkeye, Secret Invasion, and other recent Marvel projects.

It’s exciting and nostalgic to see Captain America returning to the U.S. capitol, and it’ll be interesting to see who Sam Wilson and his government allies are hunting down in this specific scene.

All will be revealed when Captain America: Brave New World arrives in theaters on July 26, 2024.

Are you excited to see Captain America back in action? Let us know in the comments below.