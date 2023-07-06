New ‘Spider-Man’ Spinoff in the Works at Sony as Marvel Dusts Tom Holland

Say hello to the newest addition to Sony’s Spider-Man universe, who might be coming to the small screen in a new series sooner than expected after its rumored cancelation.

2023 has been an auspicious year for fans of the web-slinging hero first introduced in Marvel comics, with the release of Sony’s smash hit animated adventure, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023), and its threequel, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse on the horizon.

There’s also the upcoming Venom installation, which will see Tom Hardy reprising his role as the titular alien symbiote and his human host, Eddie Brock. While the character has yet to pop up in the MCU outside of a handful of post-credits scenes, the threequel could finally connect the narrative tissue between him and Tom Holland’s “friendly neighborhood Spider-Man” thanks to some Multiversal shenanigans.

But Multiversal Spider-People aside, Sony Pictures is full-steam ahead on expanding its Spider-Man universe, with upcoming projects like the Dakota Johnson-led Madame Web and 2023’s Kraven the Hunter currently on its slate. There’s also the ill-fated Morbius (2022), though it remains to be seen whether or not we’ll see Jared Leto return as the fallen doctor-turned-blood-sucking vampire.

There’s been plenty of buzz about other Spider-Man-related projects Sony could pursue in the future, but one comic book storyline in particular has lingered in fans’ minds over the years: Silk: Spider Society.

Following the adventures of Cindy Moon (AKA Silk), Silk: Spider Society has had a rocky road to production ever since Sony announced the project in November 2022. The character, first introduced in 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man #1, has been a longtime favorite of comic book readers, meaning fans were ecstatic to see her come to life in the new live-action TV drama,

A Korean-American student who was bitten by the same radioactive spider that gave Peter Parker his powers, Cindy’s exposure to the mutated spider venom gave her superhuman strength, speed, stamina, and durability, as well as organic webbing.

But upon learning of her newfound abilities, Cindy’s parents promptly handed her over to Ezekiel Sims, a mysterious and wealthy man who had discovered certain people have powers that mystically connected them to animals. He kept her locked in a bunker for several years before Spider-Man came to her aid, and the two even entered an intense romantic relationship, heightened by their shared “spidey senses.”

In the comics, Cindy Moon, who adopted the superhero mantle of Silk, teamed up with the Multiverse’s Spider-Army, which included Jessica Drew (AKA Spider-Woman), Gwen Stacy (AKA Spider-Gwen), Otto Octavius (AKA) Superior Spider-Man, and many more, which could hint at Silk’s possible appearance in Beyond the Spider-Verse. She was also recruited by Jimmy Woo to join his Agents of Atlas alongside Shang-Chi, Wave, Aero, White Fox, and other heroes.

As for the Silk: Spider Society series, Sony is still developing it through MGM+ and Prime Video, though production has been achingly slow. While story specifics remain scarce, The Walking Dead‘s Angela Kang is attached as the showrunner, with Spider-Verse alums Phil Lord and Chris Miller set to executive produce. Casting has yet to be announced, but many have speculated that Tiffany Espensen, who played Cindy Moon in Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), might reprise the role for the new series.

Though many believed Sony shelved Silk: Spider Society after months of zero updates, TVLine recently shared promising news for hopeful fans. In light of the ongoing WGA strike, the outlet revealed in their latest edition of Inside Line that “Silk: Spider Society will continue to move forward once the AMPTP and WGA have reached a deal,” confirming that the show isn’t actually canceled after all.

This news comes on the heels of some not-so-positive updates for Tom Holland’s MCU Spider-Man, with the fan-favorite actor currently on a mental health break following the release of his latest Apple TV+ show, The Crowded Room. While the Peter Parker actor has confirmed that he will be returning to Marvel Studios for a Spider-Man 4, the movie is shrouded in uncertainty due to the Hollywood writers strike.

Marvel has taken a big hit in recent weeks as a result of the strike, with productions on other projects like Blade (2025) and Disney+’s Daredevil: Born Again coming to a screeching halt until writers can work out a deal with major Hollywood studios. The company has already postponed most, if not all of its upcoming Phase Five and Six releases, likely pushing Spider-Man 4 to the back-burner, as the movie has yet to be officially announced.

While the MCU’s Spider-Man franchise remains an entirely different beast than Sony’s Spider-Man universe, one studio seems to be pumping out content, while the other remains stagnant. Venom 3 is currently filming in Spain, while Madame Web began production in Boston last year. With Disney and Marvel’s prospects looking grim as of late, it’s easy to imagine why Sony, in the words of Miles Morales, is “gonna do its own thing.”

It remains to be seen if Sony intends for their Spider-Man films and TV shows to all be interconnected, especially as the Spider-Verse movies have started tying into Sony’s Spider-Man Universe. But until Sony makes that destination clear, everything is up in the air, especially with the added uncertainty of the WGA strike, which will likely delay the studio from finalizing its plans.

Either way, it would be especially exciting to see Silk: Spider Society tie into Venom, Kraven the Hunter, Morbius, and Madame Web to truly create a Sony Spider-Man Universe of their own. But until the WGA strike has come to a conclusion, it’s hard to say when Spider Society will get off the ground once and for all.

Are you looking forward to Silk: Spider Society? Let us know in the comments below.