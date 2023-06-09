Marvel’s Next ‘Spider-Man’ Movie Has an Unexpected Genre

Coming off the success of Sony Pictures’ latest dimension-hopping adventure, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023), new details are coming to light about its next spinoff, Madame Web (2024). And according to its producer, fans can expect to see a very different movie from previous Marvel/Sony universe entries.

One of the more mysterious currently on Sony Picture’s slate is the upcoming Madame Web, which will pull inspiration from the Marvel comics of the same name. The movie was announced last year, and is set to be directed by S. J. Clarkson based on a screenplay by Burk Sharpless and Matt Sazama.

It was confirmed last year that Dakota Johnson would be leading the cast as the titular hero, Cassandra Webb, a clairvoyant whose psychic abilities allow her to see within multiple Spider “worlds.” Joining her is Euphoria alum Sydney Sweeney, who was recently confirmed to be playing Julia Carpenter, AKA the second Spider-Woman.

Ahead of its 2024 release, Madame Web recently received an interesting update from its producer, Lorenzo di Bonaventura, who confirmed that the superhero flick will have an unexpected genre.

Speaking with Collider, di Bonaventura revealed that rather than the typical by-the-book action flick audiences are used to seeing from Marvel Studios, Madame Web will be a “more of a thriller:”

It’s a different kind of movie in that universe … It’s almost, in a way, more of a thriller. It’s not an action piece, because, in a way, [‘Madame Web’s’] skill set is not conducive to an action piece.

While saying that the lead character’s “clairvoyance is a tricky skill set,” the Marvel producer was careful to avoid any spoilers, but promised that the movie will stay true to the special set of abilities that fans know and love from Madame Web’s comics iteration.

Any story details or hints about Madame Web’s powers are still shrouded in secrecy, which is “very much on purpose,” according to di Bonaventura. The producer noted that the people behind the film are “working hard” to keep things under wraps “because it’s a character that people don’t know a lot about.”

Based on this information, it seems like fans are in for a very different addition to Sony’s Spider-Man universe—which could be a good thing. Fan demand for more mature superhero content is at an all-time high, with older audiences praising MCU installations like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023) and Sony’s Spider-Verse movies for not being afraid to explore darker themes.

However, for eager fans wanting more traditional action scenes in Madame Web, don’t give up hope. Although its producer categorized the movie as a thriller, leaked set photos did reveal that there will still be plenty of action-packed scenes, teasing a suspenseful addition to Sony’s ever-expanding Spider-Man universe.

Madame Web is expected to arrive in theaters on February 16, 2024.

Are you excited for Madame Web? Let us know in the comments below.