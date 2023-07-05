‘Across the Spider-Verse’ Shatters Another Animation Record

As Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023) continues to perform well at the box office, it has had the distinction of breaking a new record for its studio, Sony Pictures Animation.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is one of the most talked about movies of the year. While the murmurings have mainly been positive, there has been more negative press lately, especially regarding the working conditions implored by Phil Lord and Chris Miller.

Still, Sony Pictures Animation has put a lot of faith into this movie, as well as its sequel, which is supposed to premiere next year but will more than likely be delayed. Despite the difficulties, it looks like this faith is paying off because Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is Sony Pictures Animation’s highest-grossing movie of all time.

‘Across the Spider-Verse’ is Sony Picture Animation’s Biggest Movie Ever

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is a critical success and financial success, the most significant that Sony Pictures Animation has ever had. In fact, Across the Spider-Verse just set the record for the studio’s highest-grossing film. And it’s still in theaters.

Miles Morales’ latest journey has been in theaters for over a month and remained in the top three the entire time. This has led to the film earning more than $607 million. While this isn’t anywhere near The Super Mario Bros. Movie’s $1.3 billion, it firmly places Across the Spider-Verse at the top of Sony Pictures Animation’s filmography.

This vastly surpasses the total Sony Picture Animation’s previous top film, The Smurfs (2011), which made $563 million at the box office. Only one other movie has passed $500 million: Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation (2018). And it will continue to do so since it is still in theaters.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse marks a landmark moment for Sony Pictures Animation. The studio isn’t particularly well-known for making “high art” films, even though Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs (2009) is an underrated classic. If Beyond the Spider-Verse reaches the same heights as its predecessor, there is a good chance that Sony Pictures Animation can reach the heights of other animation studios like Dreamworks and even Disney.

