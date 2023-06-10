‘Across the Spider-Verse’ Will Not Achieve ‘Mario Bros.’ Success

Despite achieving enormous critical and commercial success, it looks like Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023) won’t reach the same box office heights as The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023). And there’s a good reason why.

What do Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023) and Shrek 2 (2004) have in common? Despite all the odds, they are animated sequels that are considered just as good, if not better, than their previous films.

Phil Lord and Chris Miller’s Across the Spider-Verse has blown critics and audiences away with its dazzling visuals, compelling story, and enticing characters. Co-directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, the film features unbelievable performances by Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy, Oscar Isaac as Miguel O’Hara, Issa Rae as Spider-Woman, and Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker.

The team over at Sony Pictures Animation has truly outdone themselves, bringing in over $120 million in its opening weekend box office. However, that’s not enough for the already beloved film to go head to head with The Super Mario Bros. Movie. And there’s honestly one good reason why: competition.

Optimus Prime is Holding Its Own Against ‘Across the Spider-Verse’

In its second weekend, Across the Spider-Verse is going up against a box office juggernaut: Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (2023). Not only is this bringing the Beast Wars cartoons into the Transformer film canon, but almost every Transformers movie does well at the box office, no matter what critics think of the movie.

Rise of the Beasts already has the edge this weekend, sitting at $60 million compared to Spider-Man‘s $55.8 million. So while the race is close, it’s looking increasingly unlikely that Sony’s web-slinger will surpass Optimus Prime and his Autobots.

Compare this to The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which had no such competition. Nintendo’s mascot opened his movie on April 5, with weeks separating it from its strongest competitors: John Wick Chapter 4 (2023) and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023).

Additionally, Mario has much more international appeal and, sadly, your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man never stood a chance. However, that’s more than likely going to change come awards season because things are looking up for Miles Morales and the rest of the Spider-Society.

