‘Across the Spider-Verse’ Changed Issa Rae’s View On Pregnancy

While playing Spider-Woman in Phil Lord and Christopher Miller’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023), Issa Rae developed a new understanding and appreciation for just how powerful pregnant people can be.

Co-directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Justin K. Thompson, and Kemp Powers, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse follows Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) and Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) as they try to adapt to a new villain (Jason Schwartzman) and a collection of Spider-People from across the Multiverse led by Spider-Man 2077 (Oscar Isaac) and featuring performances Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker, and Andy Samberg as Ben Reilly.

One of the biggest highlights of the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) sequel is Issa Rae as Jessica Drew, AKA Spider-Woman. While she stands out from the other Spider-People for various reasons, one of the most significant is that she’s pregnant. And even though Rae hasn’t been pregnant, playing Jessica Drew completely changed her perspective.

Spider-Woman From ‘Across the Spider-Verse’ is Truly Superhuman

In an interview with Mom the Magnificent, Issa Rae spoke about playing a pregnant superhero and how it completely changed her views on pregnant people and motherhood.

“It was a little intimidating; I’m not gonna lie. I haven’t gone through this experience yet, and to portray someone going through it and also kicking people’s a– was like, ‘Whoa!’ And it was jarring to know that this was the version of Spider-Woman that they had chosen. And the more I read about her, the more I was able to become her; I was like, ‘Oh, she’s so damn cool, and she’s so sacrificial, in a way!'”

Issa Rae then spoke about how Spider-Woman challenged her views on pregnant people and compared Jessica Drew to one of her real-life heroes, Serena Williams.

“She is the true essence of a superhero in the fact that she is this mom fighting crime, and also, she’s superhuman in that way. So I love playing her, and I hope other moms appreciate her too. And, I have to say she challenged my notion – my sister and friends who have been pregnant over time. Sometimes I’m a bit too fragile with them, like, ‘Oh, you can be doing this? Are you gonna be working up until this point?’ And they’re just like, ‘Yes, I’m completely fine; I can still operate.'”

Rae continued, “And I think about Serena [Williams] competing and playing tennis while she was pregnant and all the women who do the extraordinary while they’re pregnant and are sort of taken for granted in that way, and so I thought that that was nice commentary.”

