Universal Studios Stops Ride To Remove Pregnant ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star

While attending a family trip to Universal Studios Hollywood, a former Vanderpump Rules (2013-present) star was kicked off one of the rides because she was pregnant.

Universal Studios Hollywood is well-known for its attractions based on widely popular film franchises. This includes Jurassic World, King Kong, The Fast and the Furious, Harry Potter, Despicable Me, and the newly added Super Nintendo World.

Located in Universal City, plenty of celebrities are bound to take a trip and spend some time looking at attractions based on their industry instead of having to participate in it. Unfortunately, that does mean you have to follow the rules. And one reality TV star was upset when those rules applied to her.

Stassi Schroeder Kicked Off of ‘Secret Life of Pets’ Ride at Universal Studios

While attending Universal Studios with her husband and daughter, author, podcaster, and former star of Vanderpump Rules Stassi Schroeder said she was kicked off of the Secret Life of Pets ride because she was pregnant.

“They just had to stop the Secret Life of Pets ride to kick me off because I’m pregnant. I’m not embarrassed or anything. Also it goes like negative two miles an hour like … Don’t worry about it. Don’t worry about it.”

While the Secret Life of Pets ride is by no means a fast or dangerous ride, there is a possibility that something can go wrong, and someone’s car can jolt, suddenly stop, or something else could go wrong. In that case, it’s much smarter to just avoid any ride that has a warning regarding pregnant passengers.

For Universal Studios Hollywood, that means pregnant people can partake in the Silly Swirly Fun Ride, Super Silly Fun Land, and the WaterWorld stunt show, all attractions that Schroeder said she enjoyed.

