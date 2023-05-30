Forget T-Rexes and Mosasaurs, this brand-new trailer unleashes the biggest prehistoric predator yet…

It feels like it’s been a long time since we were treated to a massive dinosaur blockbuster, but Adam Driver’s 65 (2023) only came out in theaters just a few months ago. Unfortunately, it wasn’t very good, and though many fans didn’t really appreciate the epic blockbuster Jurassic World Dominion (2022), it’s the last time we saw dinosaurs running amok in the modern world on the big screen.

Now, it’s set to happen all over again, as the second trailer for Meg 2: The Trench (2023), the sequel to the 2018 hit which sees Jason Statham reprise his role as Jonas Taylor (very clever), unleashes a ton of prehistoric predators upon unsuspecting humans, from the depths of the ocean all the way to the surface and even onto dryland!

The first trailer was released a few weeks ago, and it doesn’t just take a page out of the Jurassic World Dominion playbook by opening up 65 million years ago during the Cretaceous Period, or even pitting modern-day humans against dinosaurs and other prehistoric monsters, it actually borrows the iconic T-Rex from those films!

At the start of the trailer, we see a T-Rex of the exact same design as “Rexy” hunting a Postosuchus along a beach, only to end up being prey himself to an enormous Megalodon shark, which bursts out of the surf to chomp down on the dinosaur. The trailer then cuts to the modern day, reuniting us with Statham’s character and many others from the first film.

Now, a brand-new trailer has emerged from the depths, and, like the first one, it showcases a ton of prehistoric predators attacking humans. But there’s also a pretty big surprise at the end — and by big, we do mean enormous.

Check out the brand-new trailer for Meg 2: The Trench below:

As the name of the video reveals, the Meg comes face to face with a “Kraken” in the trailer, which is, of course, a fantastical ocean-dwelling monster of legend. In the case of this film, however, which does appear to be borrowing real creatures from the past, it could be a giant squid (particularly giant for the purpose of this brain-less summer blockbuster).

Either way, Meg 2: The Trench is shaping up to be a dinosaur movie in its own right. It may even end up satisfying fans who were disappointed that Jurassic World Dominion didn’t offer up enough dinosaurs on the mainland as promised in all the marketing.

And on that note, recently, Jurassic World‘s Chris Pratt put forward an idea for an Avatar-style sequel that would focus more on prehistoric marine life, seeing as the three films in the Jurassic World Trilogy only feature the ocean-dwelling Mosasaur and nothing more.

Well, your wish may have just come true, Mr. Pratt. But this time, we think we’ll let Jason Statham take it from here…

Meg 2: The Trench stars Jason Statham (Jonas Taylor), Sophia Cai (Meiying Zhang), Page Kennedy (DJ), and Cliff Curtis (James “Mac” Mackreides), and Wu Jing, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Skyler Samuels, and Sienna Guillory in undisclosed roles.

Meg 2: The Trench will be released in theaters on August 4, 2023.

Will you be watching Meg 2: The Trench?