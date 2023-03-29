Chris Pratt’s ‘Jurassic Park’ Idea Is An ‘Avatar’ Ripoff

The world may not be convinced that the Jurassic Park franchise should continue, mainly because the last film was critically panned across the board (27% critic approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes). However, despite its failings, Jurassic World: Dominion made just over $1 billion at the worldwide box office, ensuring that a sequel would happen. However, with the last movie serving as the amalgamation of the original film, along with the new reboot movies, where do things go next? Chris Pratt certainly has an idea, though it’s shockingly similar to what Avatar is currently doing.

Related: Beloved ‘Jurassic Park’ Actor Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Avatar isn’t necessarily the leader in water-based movies (does anyone remember Waterworld?). Still, they did evolve the franchise by allowing the world of Pandora to have ecosystems beyond what is happening for the N’avi on just the land of Pandora. This small creative direction allowed James Cameron to keep the franchise’s core intact while exploring a seemingly “new world.” This could be the case for what Jurassic Park, or rather Jurassic World, should do next.

Chris Pratt Wants An Underwater Adventure

Chris Pratt was the face of the new Jurassic World franchise, so naturally, people will want to know if he plans to stay for a new set of movies. While that is not necessarily the case, he stated he has an idea of where the franchise could go next.

Pratt states, “I would say just given the advent of what we can now do underwater, I’m curious to see more about the Mosasaur. I thought that dinosaur was a wonderful creature, but I’d be curious a little bit more about the life of that fabulous creature. Maybe some more underwater dinosaurs.”

While this might sound wonderful, Pratt’s great new idea has sadly been taken. Avatar: The Way of Water has already tackled the franchise heading to the oceans, which might be a bit odd if that happened within the world of Jurassic Park.

This is not to say that there aren’t plenty of underwater or water-dwelling dinosaurs that wouldn’t be great to see on the big screen, but placing the franchise in the water sounds like lazy marketing.

Interestingly, Pratt also revealed that he spoke to James Gunn about the franchise and where it could be headed next, and Gunn had a brilliant idea.

Gunn proposed that since humans were so involved with bringing back dinosaurs, why would they not pivot their research to attempt to bring back the caveman? It could be that the dinosaurs in Jurassic Park become so powerful that only another being that existed in that time would have the right kind of hunting skills to take down said dinosaurs.

Related: Following ‘Dominion’s Success, ‘Jurassic World’ Director Will Helm New “Lost World” Film

Going back in history could work well, considering the entire franchise is involved in the age of the dinosaurs.

Despite both ideas from Chris Pratt and James Gunn, the world will have to be patient to see if the franchise will continue. We would like to applaud Pratt for his idea, but Avatar already tackled that front, so maybe Jurassic Park can just head to space—just a thought.

Do you think Chris Pratt has a good idea for Jurassic Park? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!