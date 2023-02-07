Following ‘Dominion’s Success, ‘Jurassic World’ Director Will Helm New “Lost World” Film

While Jurassic World Dominion (2022) was touted as the last film in the Jurassic Park franchise prior to its theatrical release last year, during which it grossed over $1 billion at the global box office, director Colin Trevorrow isn’t quite done with telling stories about “lost worlds” just yet.

The Hollywood Reporter recently shared the news that the Jurassic World (2015) director will be joining forces with House of the Dragon (2022) writer and co-executive producer Charmaine DeGraté to create Atlantis (TBA), a film about the legendary ancient lost city.

Nothing else is known about the project, other than it will now be produced by Skydance Media and not Universal Pictures as previously planned. However, Trevorrow and DeGraté boast an impressive joint-resume, and are perfect for what will undoubtedly be an epic retelling of the legendary “lost world” story.

There have been a number of Atlantis-focused projects over the years, but more recently, films such as Aquaman (2018), Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019), and this year’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2023), have, in each their own way, featured the Atlantis concept.

Trevorrow breathed new life into the Jurassic Park franchise with Jurassic World in 2015. Whether or not he can repeat the same success with Atlantis remains to be seen, but with Charmaine DeGraté at his side, anything is possible. There’s no release date for Atlantis as yet, however, Trevorrow’s latest film Jurassic World Dominion is available to stream and purchase.

