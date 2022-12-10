‘Jurassic World Dominion’ Creates a HUGE John Hammond Plot Hole

Jurassic World Dominion (2022) took the box office by storm this year, grossing over $1 billion worldwide. However, it wasn’t without its share of criticism, with many feeling that it didn’t deliver on what the trailers promised — a story that focuses on dinosaurs on the mainland.

But the film is entertaining in its own right, and despite retreading similar territory to most of the previous five movies (human characters become lost in a jungle environment and must find a control room of some kind to call for help), it delivers many surprises along the way.

One of these surprises comes in the form of human clone Maisie Lockwood (Isabella Sermon), who was introduced in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018). In the 2018 film, Maisie learns that she isn’t Benjamin Lockwood’s granddaughter as she had been led to believe her whole life.

Crippled with the despair of losing his daughter Charlotte, Benjamin Lockwood (James Cromwell), founding partner of InGen CEO John Hammond (Richard Attenborough), had her cloned, and raised that clone, Maisie, as his “granddaughter”.

The film also tells us that this is the reason why Lockwood and Hammond parted ways, as Hammond considered Lockwood’s actions to be “an unholy thing”. However, there’s a bit of a problem with this timeline of events, as Maisie is 11 years old in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

The film takes place during its year of release: 2018. 11 years prior would take us back to 2007, 10 years after John Hammond died (his year of death, 1997, is stated on the canonical Masrani Corporation website, which was part of the viral marketing for 2015’s Jurassic World).

So, why then, did Lockwood and Hammond fall out, when Maisie hadn’t even been born yet? One explanation, of course, is that Lockwood had simply started to experiment with human cloning following his daughter’s death, and wasn’t able to successfully clone her for many years.

But the latest sequel retcons the revelation that Maisie is a direct clone of Lockwood’s dead daughter, revealing that Charlotte, an InGen scientist, successfully impregnated herself using InGen technology, and carried Maisie naturally. In other words, Charlotte is Maisie’s mother.

While this makes for a nice little arc for Maisie, who was previously an orphan of genetic engineering and with no identity, while also fitting in with the film’s overarching themes of parenthood, at the same time, it creates a major inconsistency within the franchise’s timeline.

However, coming up with any sort of explanation for the Fallen Kingdom plot hole is now irrelevant, because things become even more confusing in Jurassic World Dominion!

Check out the following timeline of events relating to Charlotte Lockwood, as revealed in Jurassic World Dominion:

Charlotte Lockwood’s video log from Site B is dated 1986 (in which she’s played by Isabella Sermon)

A second video later in the film is dated 2007 (the adult-version of Charlotte is played by Elva Trill)

A third video dated 2009 shows Charlotte looking unwell and with a two-year-old Maisie on her lap

Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) tells Maisie later in the film that she met Charlotte “a few years after [John] Hammond died”

It’s that last point where problems start to arise. Assuming that by “few years”, Ellie means three, four, maybe five at the most, this would put her first encounter with Charlotte during the early 2000s, indeed a “few years” after Hammond’s death in 1997. All good so far.

But why does Ellie mention John Hammond? How does he even fit into this equation? In fact, Hammond no longer fits into the equation of the Lockwoods whatsoever, because he couldn’t have possibly fallen out with Benjamin over the cloning of his daughter.

Charlotte died from a rare genetic disease in 2009, but before dying, she worked hard to ensure that her daughter Maisie didn’t carry the same gene, which feeds into one of Jurassic World Dominion‘s subplots about a genetically-engineered horde of prehistoric locusts.

However, John Hammond died in 1997, and though it’s possible that Charlotte Lockwood started experimenting with self-cloning before his death, this doesn’t explain why Hammond fell out with Benjamin Lockwood. Did Lockwood sanction his daughter’s research into human cloning? It’s the most logical explanation, but the most likely answer is that the filmmakers simply retconned elements of Fallen Kingdom and created a huge gaping hole in the process.

Here’s to hoping this can all be cleared up in a Jurassic Park/Jurassic World prequel trilogy or a television series of some kind, as Jurassic World Dominion certainly lays the ground work for such a project with the whole Charlotte Lockwood backstory.

As per the Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment website, here’s the official synopsis for Jurassic World Dominion:

From Jurassic World architect and director Colin Trevorrow, Dominion takes place four years after Isla Nublar has been destroyed. Dinosaurs now live — and hunt –alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history’s most fearsome creatures.

Jurassic World Dominion is directed by Colin Trevorrow and stars Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire Dearing), Chris Pratt (Owen Grady), Mamoudou Athie (Ramsay Cole), Isabella Sermon (Maisie Lockwood), Omar Sy (Barry Sembène), BD Wong (Henry Wu), Campbell Scott (Lewis Dodgson), DeWanda Wise (Kayla Watts), Jeff Goldblum (Dr. Ian Malcolm), Sam Neill (Dr. Alan Grant), and Laura Dern (Dr. Ellie Sattler).

Jurassic World Dominion follows Jurassic Park (1993), Jurassic Park III (2001), The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997), Jurassic World (2015), and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Did you notice this plot hole in Jurassic World Dominion? Let us know in the comments down below!