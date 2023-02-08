‘Planet of the Apes’ Will Cross Paths With ‘Jurassic World’ For Brand-New Sequel

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (2024) continues to make significant leaps forward. Last year, it was revealed that the upcoming sequel will take place several years after the last film, War for the Planet of the Apes (2017).

The film’s official Twitter account shared a first-look image of the new protagonist Cornelius, son of Caesar (Andy Serkis), who will be played by Owen Teague, while sharing other casting news and teasing the premise.

Check out the tweet below:

A new saga begins. “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes,” picking up many years after “War for the Planet of the Apes,” starts production next month and stars Owen Teague, Freya Allan, and Peter Macon. Directed by Wes Ball, “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” arrives in 2024.

A new saga begins. “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes,” picking up many years after “War for the Planet of the Apes,” starts production next month and stars Owen Teague, Freya Allen, and Peter Macon. Directed by Wes Ball, “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” arrives in 2024. pic.twitter.com/RqnL4I44pw — Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (@ApesMovies) September 29, 2022

Related: ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ — Everything We Know

Along with Freya Allen from Netflix’s The Witcher (2019) and Peter Macon from The Orville (2017), other actors who have also been cast in undisclosed roles are Eka Darville, Kevin Durand, Travis Jeffery, Neil Sandilands, Sara Wiseman, Lydia Peckham, and Ras-Samuel Weld A’abzgi.

Now, there’s more casting news, which will see Planet of the Apes “cross paths” with Jurassic World. Dichen Lachman, who plays the black-market dino-dealer Santos in last year’s box office hit Jurassic World Dominion (2022), will also be appearing in Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.

Related: ‘Planet of the Apes’ Officially Joins the Marvel Universe

Like all the other cast members, her role is unknown, but either way, Lachman will go from a dinosaur-dominated planet Earth to one ruled by talking apes! Last month, fellow Jurassic franchise actor William H. Macy, who plays Paul Kirby in Jurassic Park III (2001), was also added to the cast — again, in an undisclosed role.

The Hollywood Reporter also recently shared the film’s official synopsis, which reads as follows:

The new Apes movie is set many years after the conclusion of 2017’s War for the Planet of the Apes. Many apes societies have grown from when the Moses-like Caesar brought his people to an oasis, while humans have been reduced to a feral-like existence. Some ape groups have never heard of Caesar, while others have contorted his teaching to build burgeoning empires.

Related: Production Starts on Disney’s ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’

As we all expected, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will seemingly bring us up to speed with the concept first explored in the original 1968 film, which was based on the 1963 French novel by Pierre Boulle; a world dominated by talking apes, while humans are scarce and feral-like.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will be released on May 24, 2024. The film will be the tenth installment in the Apes franchise, however, it will only follow on from Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011), Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014), and War for the Planet of the Apes.

It is being helmed by The Maze Runner (2014) director Wes Ball, with a screenplay by Josh Friedman, Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, and Patrick Aison. Production is currently underway at Disney Studios Australia in Sydney, Australia.

Related: Every ‘Planet of the Apes’ Movie Ranked From Worst to Best

Are you excited for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes? Let us know in the comments down below!