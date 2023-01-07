‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ — Everything We Know

A follow-up to the critically-acclaimed Apes reboot trilogy is now in production. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (2024) will be the fourth film in the series, following Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011), Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014), and War for the Planet of the Apes (2017).

After purchasing the rights to 20th Century Fox Studios, Disney wasted no time in green-lighting a sequel, and announced the project that same year. While many fans feel that another film would ruin the series, War for the Planet of the Apes does leave the door open for a future installment.

But what will the film be about? Who’s in it? And when will it be released? Searching the Internet for all the answers can leave you feeling like you’re in a “madhouse”, so here’s everything we know about the next film starring those damn dirty apes, all in one place…

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Synopsis

An official synopsis for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is yet to be revealed, however, the official Twitter account did give us a glimpse into the story when announcing two cast members and some of the film’s concept art back in September last year.

Check it out below:

A new saga begins. “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes,” picking up many years after “War for the Planet of the Apes,” starts production next month and stars Owen Teague, Freya Allan, and Peter Macon. Directed by Wes Ball, “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” arrives in 2024.

The film takes place “many years” after War for the Planet of the Apes, and we also know that it will focus on Caesar’s surviving son Cornelius, who will be played by Owen Teague.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Trailer

Unfortunately, there’s no trailer for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes yet, and given the fact that it isn’t being released until May, 2024, we probably won’t see one until later this year.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Cast

As you can see from the Twitter post, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes has cast Owen Teague. He will be playing Caesar’s son Cornelius, who will, of course, be much older in this film.

Freya Allen from Netflix’s The Witcher (2019) and Peter Macon from The Orville (2017) have also been cast, however, their roles remain undisclosed.

Eka Darville, Kevin Durand, Travis Jeffery, Neil Sandilands, Sara Wiseman, Lydia Peckham, and Ras-Samuel Weld A’abzgi were also cast in undisclosed roles last year, but we’re yet to find out whether these cast members will be ape or human, though we expect it will be a bit of a mix.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Release Date

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will be released on May 24, 2024.

The film will be the tenth movie in the Planet of the Apes film franchise. 20th Century Studios president Steve Asbell confirmed last year that production was due to start between late summer and early fall 2022.

The film is being helmed by The Maze Runner (2014) director Wes Ball, with a screenplay by Josh Friedman, Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, and Patrick Aison.

Early last year, Marvel Entertainment confirmed that it will be releasing a new wave of Planet of the Apes comic books.

