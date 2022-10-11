Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (2024) has made a lot of progress lately, from casting Owen Teague in the lead role as ape Cornelius, to the unveiling of the very first image from the movie, which depicts the ape on horseback against a backdrop in which nature has claimed a human city.

Recently, the film also cast Freya Allan and Peter Macon in undisclosed roles, though it’s expected that Allan, best known for The Witcher (2019), will be playing the adult version of the character Nova, last seen in War for the Planet of the Apes (2017), in which she’s played by Amiah Miller.

Now, Deadline has reported that, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, the fourth installment in the Apes reboot series first introduced with Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011), has started production in Fox Studios Australia in Sydney, New South Wales.

The upcoming film is being directed by The Maze Runner (2014) director Wes Ball, with a screenplay by Josh Friedman, Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, and Patrick Aison.

Of the new reboot films, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will be the first to venture into Australian territory, with previous entries in the series having been filmed in locations such as Hawaii, San Francisco, New Orleans, and British Columbia.

Previously owned by 20th Century Fox Studios, Planet of the Apes is now a Disney property. It is a franchise that has endured over the decades, starting life in the form of French novel “Planet of the Apes” (1983) by Pierre Boulle, which was later adapted into the 1968 film of the same name.

The original film received four sequels, as well as an animated series and a live-action series. However, it was eventually rebooted by Tim Burton with Planet of the Apes (2001). Despite a decent run at the box office, the film was met with a prickly reception from fans and critics.

Now, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will continue the new series of films. Rise of the Planet of the Apes was directed by Rupert Wyatt, while both Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014) and War for the Planet of the Apes were helmed by The Batman (2022) director Matt Reeves.

In announcing that production of the new film would start in Sydney, Australia, Steve Asbell, President of 20th Century Studios, said the following:

“We’re thrilled to be in Sydney filming Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes at the world-class Disney Studios Australia. Planet of the Apes is one of the most iconic and storied science fiction franchises in film history and an indelible part of our studios’ legacy. The extraordinary director Wes Ball and cast and crew are continuing the series’ tradition of imaginative, thought-provoking cinema. We can’t wait to share this new chapter with audiences in 2024.”

A brief synopsis has been provided for the film, which was included in the recent casting announcement shared by the official Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Twitter account. Check it out below:

A new saga begins. “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes,” picking up many years after “War for the Planet of the Apes,” starts production next month and stars Owen Teague, Freya Allan, and Peter Macon. Directed by Wes Ball, “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” arrives in 2024.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will be the tenth movie in the Planet of the Apes film franchise and will be released some time in 2024. 20th Century Studios president Steve Asbell recently confirmed that production would start between late summer and early fall this year.

Earlier this year, Marvel Entertainment confirmed that it will be releasing a new wave of Planet of the Apes comic books.

Are you excited for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes? Let us know in the comments down below!