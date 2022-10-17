Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (2024) is finally starting to take shape. Since Disney and Fox announced the upcoming fourth movie in the critically acclaimed Apes reboot trilogy back in 2019, all went quiet. But recent weeks have seen a number of developments unfold.

So far, the film has cast Owen Teague in the lead role as simian Cornelius, the son of Caesar, who is played by Andy Serkis in the three previous movies, Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011), Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014), and War for the Planet of the Apes (2017).

Freya Allen and Peter Macon were also recently cast in undisclosed roles, which was confirmed via the official Twitter account for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, which also included a very brief synopsis for the upcoming sequel.

A new saga begins. “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes,” picking up many years after “War for the Planet of the Apes,” starts production next month and stars Owen Teague, Freya Allan, and Peter Macon. Directed by Wes Ball, “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” arrives in 2024.

We also learned last week that Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes has started production in Fox Studios Australia in Sydney, New South Wales. And now, the official release date for the film has also been confirmed, which we already knew would be some time in 2024.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will be released in theaters on May 24 in 2024. By the time it’s released, it will have been seven years since the most recent entry, War for the Planet of the Apes. However, there was a gap of only three years between each film in the Apes reboot trilogy.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has obviously caused some delays with the upcoming film, it wasn’t announced until 2019, after Disney purchased the rights to 20th Century Fox Studios.

The film will serve as a continuation to the Apes reboot trilogy, seemingly focusing on Cornelius. While no subsequent installments have been confirmed, it’s entirely possible that Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will be the first in a new saga of Apes movies.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will be the tenth movie in the Planet of the Apes film franchise and will be released on May 24 in 2024. 20th Century Studios president Steve Asbell recently confirmed that production would start between late summer and early fall this year.

The upcoming film is being directed by The Maze Runner (2014) director Wes Ball, with a screenplay by Josh Friedman, Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, and Patrick Aison.

Earlier this year, Marvel Entertainment confirmed that it will be releasing a new wave of Planet of the Apes comic books.

