‘Jurassic World’s Biggest Character Is Finally Killed Off In Brand-New Trailer

Jurassic World‘s T-Rex is back…

It’s almost been a year since Jurassic World Dominion (2022) came stomping into theaters and took the worldwide box office by storm. While we’ve had one dinosaur movie since then in 65 (2023), which stars Adam Driver in the lead role, unfortunately it didn’t hold a candle to any of the Jurassic Park/Jurassic World movies.

Recently, though, it was reported that Anne Hathaway will soon be appearing in her own dinosaur movie, so here’s to hoping that it leaves behind a bigger footprint than 65 did. But when will Jurassic World be returning to the big screen? Well, we don’t quite know the answer to that just yet, but its “biggest” character has already made a comeback.

In fact, the new movie in question looks like a dinosaur adventure in its own right, which is surprising considering its predecessor is more of a riff on Jaws (1975). Yep, the trailer for Meg 2: The Trench (2023) has finally dropped, and we know what you’re thinking — what does this have to do with Jurassic World?! — but just check out the trailer below:

Much like Dominion, the trailer for Meg 2: The Trench opens 65 million years ago. We see a Postosuchus chasing and eating a small lizard, only for that predator to be pursued by a Tyrannosaurs Rex. Then, having wandered into the surf to chase down its prey, the Rex itself falls prey to a Megalodon shark (we can’t help but feel that the trailer missed a huge opportunity by not slamming the words “there’s always a bigger fish” on the screen at this point).

But what’s surprising about the T-Rex is that it’s the exact same design as Jurassic World‘s T-Rex, known by fans as “Rexy”. In fact, based on the design alone, it’s more than fair to say that this is Jurassic World‘s T-Rex. This is a bit odd, though, considering the Jurassic movies are owned by Universal Pictures and Meg 2: The Trench is a Warner Bros. movie, but we’re sure WB got permission to use the design. It also echoes the scene in Jurassic World (2015) in which the Mosasaur eats a Great White Shark that’s hanging from a suspension cable, in a very obvious nod to Jaws.

And if that doesn’t convince you, when the Meg emerges from the water to chow down on poor Rexy, it’s virtually the same shot as when the Mosasaur takes down the Indominus Rex at the end of Jurassic World (our only question is, how is the Meg able to fit in the surf?!).

The prehistoric antics don’t end there, though. The rest of the trailer for Meg 2: The Trench — which takes place in the modern day, following on from the original 2018 film — sees Jason Statham’s Jonas Taylor and his deep-sea-diving co-workers arrive at the bottom of the Mariana Trench in astronaut-like suits that keep them glued to the seafloor. But surrounding them is a world of prehistoric monsters, in addition to three new “Megs”.

But, just like before, things don’t stay down in the trench for long, and before you know it, the new Megs, along with many other dinosaurs from the deep, emerge and wreak havoc up on the surface. And while the body-count looks a lot higher than in the first movie, this time we have Jason Statham riding a jet-ski directly into a Meg’s mouth. As you do.

Meg 2: The Trench stars Jason Statham (Jonas Taylor), Sophia Cai (Meiying Zhang), Page Kennedy (DJ), and Cliff Curtis (James “Mac” Mackreides), and Wu Jing, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Skyler Samuels, and Sienna Guillory in undisclosed roles.

Meg 2: The Trench will be released in theaters on August 4, 2023.

