Anne Hathaway to Lead Next “Jurassic” Film, Will Take Place In the ’80s

Move over Chris Pratt — Anne Hathaway has got this prehistoric situation covered!

Despite what we were all hoping for, following the release of disappointing dino-flick 65 (2023), which stars Adam Driver in the lead role, it would seem that Jurassic Park/Jurassic World really does have the monopoly on prehistoric blockbusters, after all.

Jurassic Park has dominated the dino-genre since the original film was released in 1993. Since then, the franchise has enjoyed five sequels, and even an animated series on Netflix (which is the only installment in the franchise that isn’t really worth watching).

Those sequels are The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997), Jurassic Park III (2001), Jurassic World (2015), Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018), and Jurassic World Dominion (2022). There are also a couple of short films on YouTube that are canon.

The six films have grossed a combined $6 billion+ at the global box office, and even after Jurassic Park III rendered the franchise extinct for 14 years, the franchise was rebranded Jurassic World, and now it’s impossible to imagine there’ll ever be another hiatus.

To coin a phrase, the only “Jurassic film” that has stood out since 1993 is Peter Jackson’s King Kong (2005). While it focuses on the titular beast, it’s still bursting at the seams with awesome dinosaurs that wouldn’t look out of place in a Jurassic Park movie.

As for 65, unfortunately, a total lack of ambition and creativity made the film about as exciting as an excavated fossil next to a real T-Rex, and rendered it anything but a “Jurassic” blockbuster. But it seems that Hollywood is giving the genre another shot, as another dinosaur blockbuster is in development, which will star Anne Hathaway.

As reported by The Hot Mic (via Screen Rant), the upcoming film will be directed by David Robert Mitchell, who’s best known for the hit horror film It Follows (2015), while The Dark Knight Rises (2012) star Anne Hathaway will be the film’s main protagonist.

Nothing else is known about the project other than the fact it will have an ’80s setting, which places it before the Jurassic Park timeline, meaning that there’s very little room here to speculate that this project is a prequel of some kind. However, a dinosaur film from Mitchell, who shot to fame with the ground-breaking and original 2015 horror, with Hathaway in the lead role, who previously starred in the unconventional big monster movie Colossal (2016), certainly leaves us very intrigued.

Will this be a run-of-the-mill dinosaur blockbuster, or is David Robert Mitchell about to prove he’s the next M Night Shyamalan? Either way, while another Jurassic World film is inevitable given the box office success of Dominion, now might be the best time to cash in on its temporary absence from cinema.

We’re also sure the likes of Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard don’t mind having Anne Hathaway dealing with dinosaurs for a while.

The untitled film is being developed by Bad Robot and Warner Bros.

Are you intrigued by this upcoming dinosaur film starring Anne Hathaway? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!