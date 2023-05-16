Universal Studios Hollywood Team Members Wear “Poverty Wages” Buttons

Universal Studios Hollywood Team Members are publicly fighting against low wages and unfair working conditions.

Reddit user u/SimplifytheFlamingo shared that they noticed multiple Team Members wearing buttons that read “Stop Poverty Wages.”

“I imagine it’s a contract negotiation tactic,” they wrote. “I’ve read articles about Disneyland Cast Members getting poverty wages, but didn’t know about Universal. Do they have a union?”

Universal Hollywood Team Members responded, explaining that they are part of The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), an entertainment union.

“Our union is currently renegotiating the contract with Universal for better pay and other workplace improvements,” said u/raging-confusion. “You can support by leaving a comment with Guest Relations saying you support the Team Members fight for a living wage! Most of us start off at $15/hr and I’m sure we can all agree that that is not a living wage, especially in LA.”

“It’s a federally protected right to wear our union buttons at work, they cannot fire us for wearing them,” they added.

“They have been negotiating for months and the pins are a recent addition to drive the point to The Company that workers need better compensation and working conditions,” u/ghostwiththeleast wrote.

Many Universal Park fans expressed support for the Los Angeles Team Members. “Good for them,” said u/JerrodRDagon. “Universal has never been busier and [SUPER NINTENDO WORLD] prints money… Pay livable wages to the people that make your Park work.”

This battle comes after months of heated union negotiations at Walt Disney World Resort. As Disney Cast Members fought for higher pay, Universal Orlando Resort raised minimum Team Member wages to $17 an hour, incentivizing loyal employees to stay with the Theme Park company. The Central Florida Disney Park took until March of this year to finalize a five-year contract, raising the minimum Cast Member wage to $18 an hour.

Have you noticed union pins at Universal Studios Hollywood? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.