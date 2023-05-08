Guests Reveal Perfect Method to “Scam” Universal Express Pass

For between $100-170 per Guest, Universal Express gives front-of-the-line access to Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood attractions. An Unlimited upgrade is available for between $30-40 more. But some savvy Guests have found a way to get the premium service for much cheaper at Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure.

Three luxury Universal Orlando Resort hotels offer complimentary unlimited Universal Express Unlimited with your stay: Loews Royal Pacific Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel Orlando, and Loews Portofino Bay Hotel. But Universal Express Unlimited is gifted for the length of your visit to the Universal Parks – not the length of your stay at the Resort hotel.

To game the system, Reddit user u/HBOMax-Mods-Cant-Ban explained that their family booked a one-night “dummy room” for $450 at the cheapest of the three hotels but didn’t stay there. They checked in to activate their Universal Express Unlimited but stayed at a condo rental five minutes down the road for $325 per night.

“The hotel staff knows what I’m doing when I check-in at the front desk,” the Guest wrote. “They look up and say ‘A one night stay only?’ with a smirk on their face.”

The Guest explained that paying $450 for an unused room is still cheaper than paying for ten Universal Express Unlimited passes. And they aren’t the only ones who do it.

“We did that last time,” said u/user8394747. “Never stayed in the room because we had a much bigger hotel off property but as you said the savings were worth it.”

“I do this all the time,” u/RazielKainly agreed. “We always book a pacific loews for the express passes. I have yet to actually enter a pacific Loews room though. I can’t justify the cost for a week long trip at the premium resort.”

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Universal Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Universal Park operations.