The First Reviews for ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Are In – And They’re Shockingly Good

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is set to hit theaters on June 9, only a few days away. The first reviews of the film are in, and they’re shocking.

Reviews Don’t Lie – Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Paramount Pictures is gearing up for the release of its highly anticipated Transformers movie titled, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. The movie is set to release in just a few days, and people are pouring onto Twitter to detail their honest reviews of the film – and it’s shocking.

Matt Neglia, owner, and editor of Next Best Picture, on Twitter, posted the following regarding their review of the movie:

TRANSFORMERS: RISE OF THE BEASTS is the most enjoyable Transformers film since the first. Does away with the juvenile humor & excessiveness of the Bay films. Gets bogged down by silly exposition & cheesy dialogue but the new characters are likable & the final battle was awesome.

Film critic Dan Tabor on Twitter also wrote their thoughts on the film and had this to say:

Have you ever wondered what a Transformers film would be like without military propaganda, racism, hypersexualization and Linkin Park? Thanks to Transformers: we now know the answer, pretty damn good. It’s got that spark to reboot and relaunch the franchise!

Film and TV critic Tessa Smith also shared her review of the new Transformers film:

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts has everything I wanted in a Transformers movie. Massive, epic, action sequences. Easter Eggs & nods to the originals. Mirage & Noah are hilarious and the “new” Charlie & Bumblebee. The end left my jaw on the floor!

Why Are These Reviews Shocking?

These reviews are shocking because the previous Transformers films were not met with such high critical and audience reviews before their release.

Michael Bay directed the first Transformers movie, which brought audiences up close and personal with these gigantic robots we know and love.

But his films were not met with such high regard. Why? Some might say it was Bay’s directorial skills and not enjoying all the big fight scenes where you could barely tell who was who.

Others might say it was due to Bay’s casting choices. Some might even say it was due to the soundtrack choice and inappropriate joking peppered throughout each film, taking the audiences out of those profound moments.

But it seems that a spark of hope has been reignited thanks to Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, which appears to take audiences and fans back to that original format of good storytelling over visual effects. Most reviews are highly positive, which is shocking considering what happened before this movie.

