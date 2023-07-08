MCU Fans Are Enraged ‘Captain Marvel’ Sequel Removed Brie Larson

Marvel fans are not happy Marvel Studios wasted one project to tell a story that could’ve been a huge event for the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Brie Larson returning as Captain Marvel.

The Marvels (2023) will be Brie Larson’s official sequel, where fans can finally see what the super hero has been up to. After facing Thanos and helping the Avengers, Brie Larson was absent in the MCU until Ms. Marvel happened, and she swapped places with Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan.

Captain Marvel 2 will follow another story centered around the Kree with a new twist. Whenever Ms. Marvel, Captain Marvel, or Monica Rambeau use their powers, the hero swaps places with one of the three characters. This leads to some bizarre instances where Ms. Marvel is stuck in a fight where Captain Marvel is and should lead to a fun experience as the heroes are forced to team up and work together.

Unlike the first movie, the Skrulls won’t be playing a huge role as that story has been saved for Secret Invasion, Disney+’s current MCU series focused on Nick Fury’s crusade to save humanity. Already, the show has shown off how Skrulls have infiltrated the higher ranks of the MCU and taken over certain positions. In Captain Marvel (2018), Carol Danvers and Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) promise that they will find a home for them and never do.

This leads to the MCU series exploring the consequences of Captain Marvel and Nick Fury’s decisions and how they might lead to the Skrulls taking over. Unfortunately, this story feels more and more like a story where Carol Danvers should be at the center. Without her, the Skrulls wouldn’t be on Earth and now she is off saving everyone but the people she promised to.

Fans aren’t happy because Secret Invasion isn’t taking daring risks in the storytelling. No Avengers will show up. The series won’t even be a crossover event like it was advertised, with the series being more of an espionage thriller. Fans have shared their mixed thoughts online, pointing out how it’s painfully obvious this was the original idea for Captain Marvel 2:

It’s PAINFULLY obvious that Secret Invasion was supposed to be Captain Marvel 2 and they just reworked the script and turned it into a series without Carol..

One fan pointed out that Secret Invasion probably would’ve been best as an Avengers movie since the Skrulls are such a huge part of the MCU:

Some will still consider Secret Invasion a great series, but Marvel failed to create a story worthy of what the comics did due to how they structured the project. If it were an Avengers movie that ended Phase Four, fans would’ve been thrilled, but Marvel Studios chose a different path and paid the consequences for it.

