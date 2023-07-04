MCU Has Its New Fantastic Four

The MCU has been trying to welcome Marvel’s First Family into the Multiverse for years. After the recent rejection from Adam Driver and Margot Robbie, the Fantastic Four won’t be making their long-awaited appearance anytime soon. However, three of the team’s most famous members might already be on the studio’s payroll.

When most Marvel fans hear “The Fantastic Four,” they will understandably picture Reed Richards (Mr. Fantastic), Sue Storm (Invisible Woman), Johnny Storm (The Human Torch), and Ben Grim (The Thing) defending New York City in the classic comics, they’re not the only ones to take on the title. Until we see an adaptation of the original team, Marvel already has the means and the cast for a different variation.

New Fantastic Four Already Cast

Although fans everywhere are begging for the original team, Marvel’s New Fantastic Four technically already exist in the confines of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While the first four have yet to be seen, apart from Reed Richards in Multiverse of Madness (2022), three members of Marvel’s New Fantastic Four are already cast and ready for action.

Without going into the depths of comic book lore, there was a time when Spider-Man, Wolverine, Ghost Rider, and the Incredible Hulk joined forces to be “The New Fantastic Four.” Undoubtedly a mixed bag of a superhero team, this colorful cast of characters made for an entertaining entry in Marvel’s early years. The same combo even got a reboot series in 2022.

While it might work better as a spinoff mini-series or just an episode of Marvel’s What If..?, the MCU already has most of the team cast. With Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo reprising their roles as Spider-Man and the Hulk (the variant that appears in the comics), and Hugh Jackman set to return as Wolverine for Deadpool 3, the pieces are certainly there.

Of course, this is all wishful thinking, as Holland has reportedly taken a break from Spider-Man and the MCU has yet to see its Johnny Blaze for Ghost Rider, but it would be an impressive feat for the series. It would undoubtedly tide the fanbase over until a faithful adaptation of the Fantastic Four can be negotiated. Marvel has indeed had wilder crossovers and team-ups before.

