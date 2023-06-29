Margot Robbie and Adam Driver Have Reportedly Turned Down Marvel’s ‘Fantastic Four’

It has been a long time since we first learned that Marvel was working on a new Fantastic Four film. The initial news was that Matt Shakman would take over as director after abandoning Star Trek 4 for the MCU. Though there had been no casting news, many rumors began to float around that Margot Robbie was in line to land Sue Storm, and Adam Driver was in final talks to land Reed Richards. However, it has now been reported via an industry rumor that both have turned Marvel down to starring in the anticipated MCU film.

This is a huge blow to what could have been, as both Robbie and Driver would have been amazing in the film. Either separately or together, the Shakman-led production could have been off to a great start by landing these huge actors. Sadly, this means that the media company might have to go back to the proverbial drawing board to find their leads.

Well, that might be a bit of a stretch, as we imagine they likely have many actors in mind to star as the Fantastic Four team. Though he only appeared as fan service, everyone has been begging for John Krasinski to get a shot at portraying Reed Richards. We only got a taste of him in the role during the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but that was enough to convince most people he should be up for the role.

The sad thing is that Krasinki and Kevin Feige have shot down the idea, though they could have been just saying that as protocol. If Adam Driver was truly up for the role of Reed Richards and turned it down, this could theoretically open the door for Krasinksi to return as a top choice.

Fantastic Four was delayed, like most MCU projects, so it could also be that Shakman and the producers have far more time to land the respective roles of the Team Members. The film was delayed from February 2025 to June 2025. Though three months is not a ton of time, it will still matter when it comes down to crunch time.

Marvel is also still dealing with the Jonathan Majors situation, as the man is meant to be the cornerstone villain for the Multiverse Saga. However, his arrest back in March has placed the MCU in a precarious “wait and see” type of situation. More recently, new evidence could exonerate Majors, though nothing has yet been determined.

That said, the plan could have been that Marvel would pivot to introducing Doctor Doom sooner, who is the primary antagonist to the Fantastic Four. Avengers: Secret Wars is also part of the plan for the presumed end of Phase 6, which is said to be based on the Jonathan Jickman comic.

In that story, Doctor Doom becomes God Emperor Doom and plans to destroy the Multiverse. This makes sense, considering Marvel is deeply in the throes of the Multiverse currently. However, this story would not work without Doctor Doom being present. He has yet to be introduced in the MCU.

The perfect place would be in the Fantastic Four movie, which will not presumably need two new star actors. It is a bit of a letdown that Margot Robbie and Adam Driver have reportedly turned down the roles. We just hope to see the film made and a great group of actors chosen to take on Marvel’s most important team next to the Avengers.

