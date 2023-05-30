Marvel Attempts to Save Struggling MCU as Explosive ‘Fantastic Four’ Cast Leaks: Report

Kevin Feige’s Marvel Studios has been through the wringer as of late, but the powers that may be bringing in big names to help save the struggling franchise as the Fantastic Four cast has reportedly leaked.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe reached glittering heights in 2018 and 2019. The culmination of a decade of storytelling came to a head in the Russo Brothers’ epic two-part finale, Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019). Both taking place in Marvel Phase Three, the third and fourth Avengers movies saw Earth’s Mightiest Heroes make their last stand against the Mad Titan Thanos (Josh Brolin).

Avengers: Endgame is currently the second highest-grossing movie of all time, following James Cameron’s Avatar (2009) — it briefly usurped the CGI giant but was quickly replaced following a rerelease of Avatar in China. Still, Avengers: Endgame will go down as the current greatest superhero movie ever made, with legions of Marvel fans satisfied, if not emotionally traumatized (thanks to the exit of Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark/Iron Man), by the epic conclusion to the Infinity Saga.

Since then, though, and following the success of the Phase Three epilogue Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), the MCU has struggled, losing its steam over a series of lackluster movies and over-saturation of Disney+ TV shows. The pandemic didn’t help, of course, but the course correction now in place feels vital to the MCU’s future as the leading superhero franchise.

Now in Phase Five, the MCU’s next movie will be the anticipated team-up event, The Marvels (2023) from director Nia DaCosta and starring Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Teyonah Parris (Monica Rambeau/Photon), and Iman Vellani (Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel).

The Marvels comes after the widely-panned Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023), which saw historic lows for the live-action Marvel Universe, and James Gunn’s more favorably-received Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023). And even with high-profile movies on the way like Captain America: New World Order (2024), Thunderbolts (2024), and the next two Avengers movies, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (2025) and Avengers: Secret Wars (2026), Marvel is going to have a battle on their hands to get audiences to commit to the expanding series after so many lukewarm projects in recent years.

One thing that is keeping the spark alive for the MCU is the upcoming Fantastic Four (2025) movie. After being unable to use the characters thanks to contractual agreements, The Walt Disney Company’s purchasing of 20th Century Fox (now 20th Century Studios), among other assets, now allows Feige’s Marvel Studios to incorporate Marvel Comics’ first family into the MCU.

And the cast has just leaked, at least according to insider reports.

Made up of Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Susan Storm/Invisible Woman, Johnny Storm/Human Torch, and Ben Grimm/The Thing, the Fantastic Four are one of Marvel’s most popular superhero squads. They have already had their time on the big screen with both 2005 and 2015’s efforts, but many fans have longed for Feige’s team to get their hands on the characters. Mister Fantastic did appear in last year’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), where John Krasinski (A Quiet Place) appeared in the role.

In a newly released report from Forbes, which collates the information from insider MyTimetoShineHello, the A-list cast has just been leaked.

First up, and known for his turn in Disney’s other massive franchise, Star Wars, is Adam Driver (Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens) as Mister Fantastic. Joining Driver is Academy Award nominee Margot Robbie (Barbie) as Invisible Woman, Paul Mescal (Aftersun) as Human Torch, and Daveed Diggs (The Little Mermaid) as The Thing.

Of course, neither The Walt Disney Company nor Marvel Studios has confirmed this casting, but many of the names, especially Driver and Robbie, have been floated for many months now.

Matt Shakman is directing the project after Spider-Man‘s Jon Watts stepped away for personal reasons. Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer are tapped to pen the script.

Fantastic Four is currently set to release on February 14, 2025, as part of Marvel Phase Six.

What do you think of this Fantastic Four cast? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!