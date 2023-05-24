Margot Robbie Wants to Unsexualize the Barbie Doll

No one knows what to make of the Barbie movie so far, though it looks like it will be a lot of fun. Greta Gerwig is directing the adaptation of the world’s most famous doll, and she is bringing along Margot Robbie to make the doll come to life. Robbie took on the role, likely being a fan of the doll herself, but now she is on a mission to stop the “sexualization” of Barbie.

Despite Robbie wanting the doll and everyone not to see her character as sexual, the trailer does contain a moment where sexual innuendo is heavily used. They are on the beach during an argument between Simu Liu and Ryan Gosling’s Ken characters. There is nothing sexual about that. However, the back and forth between the characters contains a highly sexual line.

Gosling’s Ken says, “If I wasn’t heavily injured, I would beach you off right now.” Liu’s Ken responds, “I’ll beach you off any day, Ken.”

The moment might seem innocent to many, but we all know how to read between the lines for what they are trying to state to one another.

Then again, the characters’ innocence simply being dolls and not knowing what being sexual is—is what Gerwig and Margot Robbie are banking on. They are just speaking about the beach, and the Ken doll would certainly be there, or so the promotions for the doll have led us to believe.

Margot Robbie also believes that sexualizing the Barbie doll is insane, which she has to do away with in her portrayal.

Margot Robbie Says Barbie “Should Never Be Sexy”

Margot Robbie is currently promoting the Barbie film, and she sat down with Vogue, explaining the process that led her to portray the doll. According to Robbie:

“I’m like, OK, she’s a doll. She’s a plastic doll. She doesn’t have organs. If she doesn’t have organs, she doesn’t have reproductive organs. If she doesn’t have reproductive organs, would she even feel sexual desire? No, I don’t think she could. She is sexualized. But she should never be sexy. People can project sex onto her. Yes, she can wear a short skirt, but because it’s fun and pink. Not because she wanted you to see her butt.”

She does have a fair point that the world seems to have misunderstood what the Barbie doll is supposed to do. It’s a toy that is meant to be used as such and not gawked at. Despite Robbie’s past roles, she has set out to ensure that the doll is as innocent as it is in real life and that it will be when the film is released.

Margot Robbie stars as Barbie, along with Simuy Liu and Ryan Gosling as Ken. High-level actors like Will Ferrell, Emma Mackey, Michael Cera, Helen Mirren, John Cena, America Ferrera, and many more are joining them. Barbie will be released on July 21, the same day as Oppenheimer, leading to a ridiculous battle. Either way, we hope to see a silly and funny movie when Barbie is released.

