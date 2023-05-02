Margot Robbie Might Make Superhero Movie History With MCU Casting Rumors

It looks like Barbie might be trading her stilettos for a superhero suit, as Margot Robbie is rumored to be joining the MCU in a major role.

It’s been an undoubtedly busy year for two-time Academy Award nominee Margot Robbie, who closed out 2022 by starring in two big-budget ensemble films: David O. Russell’s office bomb, Amsterdam, and Damien Chazelle’s slightly more appreciated Babylon.

Filming also took place on her next project, Greta Gerwig’s Barbie (2023), which will land in theaters this July. Robbie will portray the titular doll living a fantastic life in plastic alongside other A-listers like Simu Liu, Ryan Gosling, Will Farrel, and America Ferrera.

And now, it looks like Robbie is ready to commit to a major Disney-owned franchise: Marvel.

According to Hollywood scooper Daniel Richtman, Marvel Studios recently offered Robbie the role of Fantastic Four‘s Sue Storm (AKA Invisible Woman) in the MCU.

However, fans should wait before getting too excited. If the rumors are true, this doesn’t necessarily mean Robbie has been cast in the 2025 reboot, but rather that she’s just been offered the part and could pass on it.

Other actresses reportedly in consideration for the character include Mila Kunis, Jodie Comer, and Allison Williams.

Of course, Robbie’s already learned the ropes of the superhero genre thanks to her iconic role as Harley Quinn. Over the years, she’s starred in DC’s Suicide Squad (2016), her own solo movie, Birds of Prey (2020), and Marvel vet James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad (2021).

While her casting has yet to be confirmed, this would be massive news to fans of both superhero franchises, as a recognizable actress like Robbie playing two huge, leading roles would undoubtedly be a first.

For now, fans will have to wait patiently for any further updates. Marvel may wait until July’s San Diego Comic-Con to reveal the full Fantastic Four cast, meaning we’ve got a ways to go before the superhero studio is ready to unveil any news about the upcoming reboot.

Either way, her Barbie co-star, Simu Liu, would likely be more than happy to give Robbie some pointers on how to prepare for her MCU debut.

Do you want to see Margot Robbie make her way to the MCU in Fantastic Four? Let us know in the comments below.