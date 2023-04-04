Margot Robbie Brings The World’s Greatest Doll To Life In ‘Barbie’ Trailer

Apart from comic book movies dominating cinema, there has been a surge of favorite toys getting their live-action debuts. This has included the hilarious and highly successful Lego movies, along with the upcoming look at Barbie. The Margot Robbie-led film has been shrouded in mystery since it was announced, and though it received a teaser trailer, the story has yet to be revealed—until now.

At long last, Warner Bros. has released the full trailer for the Barbie movie, which includes some innocent yet adult humor that will bring the world’s greatest doll to life. Apart from Robbie’s excellence in the lead role, she is joined by Ryan Gosling and Simu Liu, who seem to want to outdo each other. This dynamic indeed looks like it will be a lot of fun.

WELCOME TO BARBIE LAND, did you bring your rollerblades?🌟 @BarbieTheMovie only in theaters July 21 pic.twitter.com/bBTI17MoA5 — Warner Bros. Pictures (@wbpictures) April 4, 2023

Initially, we can see Barbie existing in her Barbie Land life, which includes a ton of pink, and saying hi to all the different variations of the dolls in this world. Funny enough, the trailer also shows what is going to be plenty of musical sequences, a detail that was not yet previously known.

The trailer’s final moments are hilarious as Ryan Gosling and Simu Liu are talking about “beaching” each other off, which we can all agree is one of the more adult jokes in the above video.

The movie’s plot has also been updated and revealed a bit more, which states that Barbie is expelled from Barbie Land for not being the “best doll” she can be. So, she sets off to the real world to find true happiness, accompanied by Ryan Gosling’s Ken.

Margot Robbie also expanded on one of the more prominent themes in the movie, which is, “Playing with Barbie promotes confidence, curiosity, and communication throughout a child’s journey to self-discovery. Over the brand’s almost 60 years, Barbie has empowered kids to imagine themselves in aspirational roles from a princess to president.”

Shown briefly in the above trailer are Nucti Gatwa, Will Ferrell, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, and Michael Cera. We would assume that all are portraying a different version of the Barbie and Ken dolls. The rivalry between Simu Liu and Ryan Gosling’s Ken dolls might be the thing that steals the spotlight.

Barbie is set to release on July 21, 2023, officially. The film is directed by Greta Gerwig, who has been in the spotlight after directing Little Women and Lady Bird. Gerwig now brings to life one of the most storied dolls in American history.

It was interesting to think about how Barbie would be brought to life in a movie, and it appears that it will be a light-hearted story that follows the story of self-discovery.

