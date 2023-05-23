‘Oppenheimer’ Vs. ‘Barbie’ Battle Sparks Response From Matt Damon

In one of the strangest blockbuster battles ever, the world is pitting Christopher Nolan’s period piece, Oppenheimer, against Greta Gerwig’s Barbie. Since both films release on July 21, the internet has pitted them against one another. There is even a catchphrase for this epic battle, now dubbed “bomb vs. bombshell.” While the two movies couldn’t be farther from one another in style and subject matter, the star of Oppenheimer, Matt Damon, has now weighed in on the issue.

Related: Christopher Nolan Forced Cillian Murphy to Bomb His Batman Audition

Both films releasing on the same date is not the first time that presumed blockbuster hits have been pitted against one another. However, this is the age of the internet, and people can often get carried away with the details of mundane occurrences. It is pretty hilarious that such two drastically different films are now going to war with one another.

Oppenheimer covers the creation of the atomic bomb, which changed the course of history regarding warfare. Cillian Murphy stars in the Christopher Noland-directed epic. He is joined by a massive list of A-level talents like Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Jack Quaid, and more.

Barbie follows the real-life Barbie doll that somehow becomes real and enters our world. Well, that’s what we can presume the film is about. Margot Robbie, Simu Liu, and Ryan Gosling are a few of the big names attached to this upcoming take on the fan-favorite Mattel toy.

Both films have some high-level acting talent, but both will likely draw vastly different crowds. Well, people who love American history and war might also appreciate the most famous doll ever made—and vice versa.

The battle between these films has grown large enough that Matt Damon has had to step in and discuss it.

Matt Damon Wants Everyone to Support ‘Oppenheimer’ and ‘Barbie’

Matt Damon is currently going through promotional interviews for Oppenheimer, and Vanity Fair asked him about the ongoing battle between these two films.

Damon said, “This is the first I’m hearing about it, actually. I haven’t paid any attention to that.”

We imagine that celebrities like Damon are pretty busy, especially when they have to continually work around the clock to appear in interviews for their upcoming features. Though the battle between Oppenheimer and Barbie sounds silly, Damon also stated, “People are allowed to go see two movies in a weekend. Oppenheimer is one of them!”

That is most certainly true. The actor also revealed that should his four daughters choose to see Barbie over Oppenheimer, they will “be seeing two movies that weekend.”

Related: Margot Robbie Brings The World’s Greatest Doll To Life In ‘Barbie’ Trailer

Matt Damon is correct in that people can see whatever they wish in theaters, and many of the same movie-going crowds will likely get tickets to both. We can see the response for both, but we would assume that both will make a great deal of money at the end of the day.

Do you agree with Matt Damon, or are you Team Barbie or Team Oppenheimer? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!