Mila Kunis Reveals All She Knows About ‘Fantastic Four’

After months of rumors and speculation, Mila Kunis has revealed everything she knows about Marvel Studios’ Fantastic Four reboot (2025) on The Late Late Show (1995-2023).

Fantastic Four is easily one of the most highly anticipated upcoming movies for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Not only does Stan Lee’s creation feature some of the most important characters in all of Marvel Comics, but the last three times that studios tried to translate the team to the big screen haven’t been great. In fact, some would argue they have been terrible. Remember FANT4STIC (2015)?

Marvel fans want to see a good adaptation of Mr. Fantastic (Reed Richards), The Invisible Woman (Sue Storm), The Human Torch (Johnny Storm), and The Thing (Ben Grimm), which is why there has been so much speculation about who has been cast in the film.

There has been a plethora of rumors about the cast, including Adam Driver as Reed Richards, Paul Mescal as Johnny Storm, Margot Robbie as Susan Storm, and Mila Kunis as both Sue Storm and The Thing.

In particular, the latter rumor has shaken up the internet, with fans shocked at a potentially gender-swapped Thing. Fortunately, Mila Kunis appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden to set things straight.

“I’m Not in ‘Fantastic Four’… But I Know Who is.”

In an interview with James Corden, Mila Kunis stated that she did indeed have lunch with Fantastic Four director Matt Shakman, but she will not appear in the film.

“Apparently, if you go to lunch with somebody that is also in the industry, you then start working together according to the internet… We went out to a deli and had lunch together, and the next day, I’m somehow in Fantastic Four.”

This is Mila's response in a new interview by the way: pic.twitter.com/wU4nRZuazH https://t.co/prVeri5vIN — ay (@wandjuul) April 29, 2023

Kunis continued, “I am not in Fantastic Four. But I know who is. But I don’t want to get in trouble with The Mouse, so none of you will find out,” while pointing at the audience and fellow guest Sir Patrick Stewart.

While cast members of Marvel movies have lied about their involvement before, it is also just as possible that Mila Kunis was getting lunch with a friend. No one will truly know until Marvel Studios officially announces the cast list.

