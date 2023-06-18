Anticipation Builds as Vanessa Kirby Comments on ‘Fantastic Four’ Rumors

Every month, we get close to hearing about the long-awaited casting choices for Fantastic Four, but it also seems we get farther from that. So far, Marvel has kept itself very tight-lipped about who might be joining one of the most anticipated MCU teams. Now, anticipation for casting rumors is starting to build, as Marvel’s top choice has commented on casting rumors.

The MCU is deep in the throes of the Multiverse Saga, which heavily involves traversing many timelines. The Fantastic Four is one of the most influential teams that affect the Multiverse. Their leader is known as the “smartest man on Earth,” which could also mean that he would be able to figure out the cosmic threats that the Marvel heroes are up against.

Another instance where the team is needed would be in the Avengers: Secret Wars movie. The movie is said to mirror the Jonathan Hickman version of the Secret Wars comic series, which involves the nefarious Doctor Doom. The story follows Doom as he takes on the new powerful persona of God Emperor Doom, resulting in the villain wanting to destroy the Multiverse, which would make perfect sense right now.

That story is also meant to showcase the many timeline versions of every character, meaning we might see new and returning actors join together to stop Doom. That said, the main antagonistic force to Doctor Doom has always been the Fantastic Four. Reed Richards is essentially the antithesis of Doctor Doom.

However, neither the team nor Doom has been introduced yet. Matt Shakman is set to direct the anticipated MCU movie but has yet to reveal if anyone has been formally cast. However, we know some of the top choices, including Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm. Kirby took time to comment on these rumors, which might offer hope for the Fantastic Four.

Vanessa Kirby Says “It Would Be an Honor” to Be in ‘Fantastic Four’

Vanessa Kirby gave an exclusive interview with ComicBook.com, revealing her feelings about being connected to the role of Sue Storm. Fantastic Four would certainly be well off if Kirby was cast, and she might have indicated that it could happen.

Kirby simply stated, “It would be an honor.” She was interrupted by MCU alum Pom Klementieff, who also shouted, “Oh yes! I have heard these rumors.”

Kirby and Klementieff appear in Mission Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Part One together. Should Kirby be cast, she could theoretically run into Klementieff’s Mantis, which is a fact that actress was excited about, as she also shouted, “We could work together!”

They are working together on the newest Mission Impossible film, though Klementieff might be indicating there would be more of an involved process when pairing the women up in the MCU.

Either way, Klementieff, and Kirby are excited about the prospect of her joining the MCU as Sue Storm, and we also second these rumors. Hopefully, the rumors have validity, as the Fantastic Four need to appear sooner rather than later.

Why the MCU Needs Doctor Doom

As stated, the Fantastic Four is arguably one of the most important teams regarding cosmic threats. They constantly deal with the world eater, Galactus, and his herald Silver Surfer. Both are rumored to appear in the movie. However, the MCU has a glaring issue that can now be fixed by the team appearing and bringing along Doctor Doom.

It had been rumored that Jonathan Majors Kang would be the big baddie and one that would presumably make it to Avengers: Secret Wars. He was set to have his own film, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. However, ever since Majors’ arrest, Marvel has been placed in a precarious position.

We did report that the entire MCU slate of Phases 5 and 6 has been shifted. Avengers: Secret Wars and The Kang Dynasty were both delayed by a whole year. Fantastic Four also got pushed by three months.

These moves might seem like a common occurrence, but what if this release schedule shifts so that Majors can essentially be erased from the MCU completely?

This would give Marvel enough time to place someone else in the role of Kang or make him a minor character, bringing in someone far more feared. Doctor Doom makes sense, and he should have been the next big baddie, especially considering his more significant role in the Secret Wars comics.

There is even a version of Kang that is Nathaniel Richards (Reed’s father), who also becomes Doctor Doom. The MCU needs to bring Doom in, and supplanting him as the true big baddie of the future of Marvel would be perfect.

Marvel can start things off on the right path by casting Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, at least giving everyone some sort of semblance of a plan moving forward. She would be the perfect first addition.

Who do you want to see in the Fantastic Four cast? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!