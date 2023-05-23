Ghost Rider Could Return — Marvel Star Is Willing to Reprise Role

Ghost Rider should appear in the MCU and could start very soon, with one beloved actor ready to reprise his role.

The supernatural side of the Marvel universe has been left unchecked for some time, but that doesn’t mean that Marvel isn’t waiting for the right time to change things up. Vampires and monsters have occasionally appeared in a few MCU projects, such as Werewolf by Night and Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight. Still, Marvel hasn’t introduced some of their more iconic supernatural heroes just yet.

Mahershala Ali’s Blade is one character that fans have been eagerly waiting to see on the big screen, but his movie has faced several delays. With script issues and finding a new director, Marvel made the right decision to delay the movie, but it left MCU fans wanting more of the supernatural side of the MCU to wait another year.

Moon Knight Season 1 was a great first step for Marvel in many ways, as it showcased some of the MCU gods while also showing off some monsters and one of the better superheroes for the supernatural side of the Marvel Universe. Moon Knight didn’t waste time killing monsters in Season 1, but fans hope that the series will embrace the weirder side of the Marvel Universe if Season 2 happens. As of right now, Marvel Studios has no plans to continue the series, leaving fans with little hope of seeing Oscar Isaac in his own Disney+ series.

Another super hero fans want to see is Ghost Rider. After making a deal with Mephisto, Johnny Blaze or Robbie Reyes became the Ghost Rider, a hero using the devil’s powers. In the comics, Ghost Rider is a strong character who does not like his deal with Mephisto but deals with other monsters as he is forced to do the devil’s bidding.

Gabriel Luna reveals that after playing Ghost Rider in Agents of SHIELD Season 4, he is more than willing to return as the MCU’s Ghost Rider, knowing that the demand is there and that it won’t be right away. He shared his thoughts in a recent interview with Forbes:

“It feels like the demand may be there and if the creative is there and it makes sense… I think with Marvel right now, it’s so intricately woven that it would be a few years out if they started to think about it, to do the character. I’m always open.”

Ghost Rider must enter the MCU soon, as the Midnight Sons can’t happen without the legendary character. The supernatural aspects of the MCU have been left untouched for too long, and it’s time Marvel embraces different parts of their universe.

Do you think Gabriel Luna will be the MCU’s Ghost Rider? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!