How Ghost Rider Could Debut For Halloween

in Marvel, Movies & TV

Posted on by Zach Gass Leave a comment
Ghost Rider in Midnight Suns

Credit: Bloody Disgusting

The MCU is preparing to enter a new phase this year, and new faces from the comics are set to join the current cast. However, a recent development might foreshadow the appearance of a highly desired character. With the success of Marvel’s Werewolf By Night, another dark and mysterious supernatural superhero could very well be underway for Halloween 2023.

Jack Russel as the Werewolf
Credit: Marvel Studios

Werewolf By Night introduced MCU fans to a different side of the world of superheroes, alien invaders, and Infinity Stones. Now that they know about the darker side of this familiar realm, they’ll be hungry for more.

Related: Marvel Accidentally Reveals Future of the MCU

While there’s certainly a place for characters like Thor, Iron Man, and Captain America, there’s also a place for those who toe the line between hero and antihero in their fight against the forces of evil. Jack Russel and his friend, Man-Thing, were just the tip of the iceberg, and there’s one character fans have been craving for years.

Ghost Rider (Gabriel Luna)
Credit: ABC/Marvel

Ghost Rider is perhaps the most recognizable figure on Marvel’s darker side. A leather-bound vigilante outrunning the devil and punishing sinners is definitely a far cry away from the previously presented Marvel fare. Where Werewolf By Night allowed the MCU to experiment and explore other themes and motifs by taking away from classic monster movies of the 1930s, a Ghost Rider project could easily lend itself to other flavors of the horror genre.

Related: Marvel Finally Listens to Fans: Setting the Entire MCU Timeline Straight

Not only that, but it could serve as a way to bring some highly-desired actors into the MCU. While many fans would love to see Nic Cage or Gabriel Luna reprise the role, many more are begging to see Keanu Reeves or Norman Reedus breathe new life into the character. The introduction of Johnny Blaze/Ghost Rider could allow Marvel to go full dark, even for something on Disney+. If Michael Giacchino or Sam Rami can be called to come direct, the possibilities could be scarily good.

How would you like Ghost Rider brought to the MCU, tell us in the comments below!

Zach Gass

Zach Gass is a writer from East Tennessee with a passion for all things under the Disney name. From Disney history to the careers of Mickey, Donald, and Goofy, Zach tries to keep his finger on the pulse of the mouse. While he would certainly love to see the parks around the globe, his home park will always be the Magic Kingdom of Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. When he's not rubbing elbows with Mickey, Zach enjoys reading fantasy novels, retro video games, theatre, puppetry, and the films of Tim Burton.

Be the first to comment!