‘Secret Invasion’ Might’ve Radically Changed ‘Iron Man’ Forever

Iron Man is a huge part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Secret Invasion might just drastically change Robert Downey Jr.’s story as the iconic super hero.

“I am Iron Man.” Four words that started the MCU and changed everything for Marvel fans. Instead of getting a trilogy here or there for a super hero, the MCU offered something bigger. A chance for a bigger story where a group of superheroes could have their backstory told and appear in a big movie like The Avengers (2012). Kevin Feige helped usher in this new era of interlinked storytelling.

Now, Marvel is just getting started with Phase Five, and Iron Man’s story is a relic of the past. After being mentioned relentlessly in several movies, the MCU has started to move on after Tony Stark/Iron Man’s death, but one series might change that. While Stark is dead and no longer a smiling face, Don Cheadle’s James Rhodey is actively serving in the military and is the president’s right-hand man.

In Secret Invasion, he tells Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) that the amazing hero is done getting help and is just a wanted man, but he calls Fury by his first name, Nick. This isn’t something people do in the MCU, which has raised some eyebrows when Fury mentions this in passing and then reveals that he has a new mission with Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) to take down an agent high in command in the United States.

At first glance, this seems like something Nick Fury learned offscreen, but fans have started to pinpoint certain moments that may have revealed something quite shocking. Skrulls of course, can hide in plain sight, and it seems that one Avenger may have been a Skrull for a long time.

Fans share online that Rhodey is actually the person talking to Nick Fury’s wife at the end of episode three and is actually a Skrull:

Secret Invasion spoilers – – – – – OH MY GOD??? That’s definitely Rhodey’s voice over the phone he’s 100% a Skrull it’s really happening #SecretInvasion

pic.twitter.com/MVNCN9Ba1P — Jack (-_•) (@captaincupkicks) July 5, 2023

Some fans might immediately say that we don’t know for sure that Rhodey is a Skrull, and while that’s true, there are a few pointers suggesting otherwise. For instance, Rhodey calls Nick Fury by his first name, something that doesn’t happen to those who know Fury. Next, he doesn’t want to help Fury and goes out of his way to get him out of power.

If Rhodey is a Skrull, then the real question is, how long has this been happening? Rhodey has been in the MCU since the first movie, and Skrulls have been on Earth since then. It’s quite possible that War Machine has been a Skrull this whole time, meaning that Stark might have been talking to an alien for the past ten years, not his best friend.

If this is true, it does change the MCU significantly since Rhodey might not have the most significant role in the franchise, but he is a big supporting character for Iron Man. Fans might be shocked if Rhodey has been trapped for a long time, but seeing how it sets up Armor Wars could be fun since the hero might be retracing his steps after such a bizarre experience.

