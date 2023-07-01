‘Avengers 5’ Could Be Written by Youtubers, According to Marvel Actor

According to this Marvel actor, avengers 5 could be written by YouTubers if the impending Screen Actors Guild strike were to happen.

The Writers Guild of America Strike Continues

The recent contract between the AMPTP and the Writers Guild of America was seized after a deal could not be met, so hundreds of writers from Hollywood and showbusiness decided to walk out in solidarity to protest their demands. The main point of the reasoning for going on strike was to set the limit higher for better wages. In the age of streaming services and platforms, writers are not paid a respectable amount for shows they worked on that are not streaming throughout the media, creating a decrease in pay and lower living standards for the writers. The WGA strikes have drastically affected late-night television series like Saturday Night Live, Late Night With Seth Meyers, and Jimmy Kimmel Live! as late-night shows are not pre-written and need writers on demand.

Television shows are not the only ones hurting from the current WGA strike. The film industry is also getting broken by these strikes as more and more movies are halting production due to insufficient writers to flesh out the storylines. The box office could see a potential hit during the fourth quarter if demand is unmet, and the strikes continue progressing across the country and industry. Top brands like Marvel, Star Wars, Disney, and DC are already seeing some impact across the board as movies within those IPs are beginning to see some effects from the strike. James Gunn’s upcoming Superman: Legacy safeguarded itself from the hurt of this strike by starting production in 2024 with a release date in 2025.

One Marvel actor stood up and made some pretty interesting comments on the ongoing WGA strike about what would happen if an actor strike occurred amid this chaos.

Anthony Mackie Says Potential Screen Actors Guild Strike Could Lead to ‘Avengers 5’ Disaster

A potential Screen Actors Guild strike is on the horizon, and Marvel Studios is rushing to try and finish initial production on the fourth Captain America movie before anything takes place. Anthony Mackie, star of the next Captain America movie, stated that if things went south, it would be a “sh** show” for actors currently working on various films. Mackie said studios might be forced “to offer a reasonable deal if they want to prevent disaster.” Speaking further with Inverse, Mackie then said the following:

They’re going to have to. Unless they get a bunch of f*cking YouTubers to make Avengers 5! – Anthony Mackie, Hollywood actor

Of course, his comments were made public during his interview with Inverse, leaning towards the fact that this Screen Actors Guild strike would be a complete and utter disaster for Hollywood—no official news yet on whether or not the strike will occur. In the meantime, follow Inside The Magic for all the latest information on the WGA strike and more.

Could you imagine YouTubers creating the next Avengers movie?