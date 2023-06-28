Tallest Roller Coaster in the World Set to Reopen After Cable Snapping Incident

It would appear that the tallest roller coaster in the world (yes, this is the tallest in the world, please conduct your research to find out more), Kingda Ka, has finally gotten a fresh update as the ride was seen testing again.

Six Flags Great America Coaster Incident

Earlier this month, it was reported that Kingda Ka at Six Flags Great America closed down after a terrifying incident involving the launch cable snapping after a vehicle was launched with Guests still riding the attraction. No injuries were reported, as everyone could exit the ride safely. But the coaster shut down as Six Flags attempted to get to the bottom of the cable, snapping and getting the coaster up and running again as the summer crowds arrived at the theme Parks.

Since June 5, the roller coaster has been shut down as inspections, and more have been ongoing to determine the reason behind the cable snapping in the first place and whether or not the ride would be operational again for the remainder of the 2023 summer season. There have not been too many updates concerning the coaster other than people speculating that the ride would once again open at some point in time shortly.

We now have some updates concerning Kingda Ka and a potential opening date as the coaster has been seen in operation, testing out the new cable installed. This could mean the attraction will return to life sooner rather than later.

Kingda Ka Update – Coaster Seen Testing in New Video – Opening Date Imminent

Theme Park Tourist on social media posted their most recent update on the giant roller coaster via an article released just a few hours ago. In their report, they mention how the coaster has been seen testing with water dummies, and the ride seems to be testing well so far, leading many to believe the attraction is set to open sometime soon, maybe this weekend in time for July 4 weekend. Here is the video from which Theme Park Tourist referenced in their article on Kingda Ka returning soon. J Bushnell posted the video in question.

Per the video above, you can see the roller coaster testing out with dummies onboard, which indicates that the ride has been given a new cable and is testing well, with a potential opening date coming before the busy July 4 weekend, which will see the most Guests at theme Parks for the summer, until Labor Day weekend in early September.

Until then, there are no further updates on this coaster’s opening date. Be sure to follow Inside The Magic for more news regarding the world’s tallest coaster opening again to the general public.

What are your thoughts on this Kingda Ka update? Are you pumped to ride this giant coaster again?