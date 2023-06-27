Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Gets Massive New Upgrade at Disney

Walt Disney World Resort has added a massive item to its future attraction site, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, where Guests will soon enjoy a new adventure set in a distant land with new characters and stories.

Splash Mountain No More – New Massive Item Installed at Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

Disney has been working hard for months to change the legendary attraction Splash Mountain into the upcoming Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. The attraction sits behind walls, scaffolding, and construction as significant changes occur within and outside the ride. There have been no major changes to the interest on the outside or inside until recently, as something big and possibly historical has been installed outside the attraction for all to see and enjoy.

The blue skies and sunshine of Frontierland at @WaltDisneyWorld are looking a bit more regal this morning! 👑☀️ Overnight, Disney Imagineers installed the tiara-topped water tower that will be the centerpiece for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure when the attraction opens in 2024. 💜💚💛 pic.twitter.com/uCIZa3VCWh — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) June 27, 2023

On their social media accounts, Disney World announced moments ago that Fontierland would look quite different from now on as the water tower for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure has been installed in Magic Kingdom. The water tower is massive and can be seen from a distance away once entering the land and make your way toward the upcoming attraction.

Ashley Carter, the industry insider, also caught wind of the new water tower installed at the former Splash Mountain site and captured some new and exciting images of what Guests can expect as they set their eyes on this new centerpiece in Frontierland.

The Tiana’s Foods water tower has been installed at Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Magic Kingdom. The large tower features a tiara on top. The attraction is set to open at Disney World next year. pic.twitter.com/QO77LtGcjC — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) June 27, 2023

As you can see from the photos above, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure water tower is gigantic, and it’s no wonder Disney calls it a centerpiece as Guests will not be able to ignore the beautiful new addition to the upcoming attraction opening in 2024. Ashley Carter on Twitter also provided a new video, giving us a better look and feel of how this water tower will bring this ride together in 2024.

Here’s another look at the tiara-topped water tower for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Magic Kingdom. pic.twitter.com/z0BrnV93CB — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) June 27, 2023

Disney plans to open a new attraction in 2024 and introduce many new characters and locations from the Disney animated film The Princess and the Frog (2009). It was reported earlier this month that the ride would also be getting new audio-animatronics installed, giving Guests and fans something new to look forward to as the attraction continues to take shape inside Magic Kingdom. Check out a video below posted by Disney on social media and retweeted by another industry insider, Scott Gustin, giving us a glimpse into what the Disney Imagineers did to install this water tower overnight inside Magic Kingdom.

Disney also shared video of Imagineers working overnight to install the water tower: pic.twitter.com/nEOyp4zkwg — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) June 27, 2023

