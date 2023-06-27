Guests Witness Jaw-Dropping Splash Mountain Update at Disney

A few lucky Guests got a sneak peek at the upcoming transformation of Splash Mountain at Walt Disney World.

The Disney Parks and Resorts are always changing, giving Guests something to look forward to with each trip. This is especially true for the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, with several major projects underway at the moment.

The most exciting project has to be the total overhaul of Splash Mountain at Magic Kingdom.

This was first announced several years ago, with Disney announcing that Splash Mountain would be permanently closing at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland to make way for a new and exciting attraction experience themed around Disney’s 2009 animated film The Princess and the Frog.

This new ride, called Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, would replace the problematic Song of the South theming of Splash Mountain, bringing in a fresh new experience for Guests to enjoy.

Since the closure of both Disneyland and Walt Disney World’s Splash Mountains, we’ve received several updates on this exciting project.

However, something incredibly cool happened to a few lucky Guests recently.

Recently, Guests got an incredibly-close look at one of the new elements of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Walt Disney World. As they were driving around the Walt Disney World Resort area, they got a sneak peek at the new water tower that would be installed on the exterior of the new ride:

Uhhhhh, I’m driving and I’m behind this???

As we reported, Disney revealed that this new water tower would be installed sometime this summer. It looks like today’s the day, with the water tower going up overnight at the Walt Disney World Resort.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, starring Princess Tiana, is set to open in 2024 at the Walt Disney World Resort. At this time, we do not have a timeframe for the Disneyland version.

