Ron DeSantis Tries to Dismiss Disney Lawsuit, Says He’s “Immune”

The controversial Florida Gov. is starting to push back against a lawsuit filed by The Walt Disney Company.

In the latest update on the feud between The Walt Disney Company and Gov. Ron DeSantis, the infamous Florida Gov. has just filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit targeting him.

To say that the relationship between Florida and Disney is strained would be an understatement. Ever since The Walt Disney Company publicly disavowed Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Act, more commonly known as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, conservative figures began pushing back against The Mouse.

This eventually led to Disney losing control of its Reedy Creek Improvement District, which is now owned and operated by the state of Florida.

Earlier this year, Disney sued Gov. DeSantis and the new Central Florida Tourism Oversight District board members for violation of the First Amendment, alleging that the Governor’s actions were targeting the company and infringing upon its freedom of speech.

Now, Gov. DeSantis is pushing back against this lawsuit, filing a motion to dismiss it entirely under the claim that he has “legislative immunity.”

This was recently confirmed by Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter) on Twitter:

Attorneys for FL Gov. Ron DeSantis file a motion to dismiss Disney’s lawsuit. In the motion, attorneys argue the governor is entitled to “legislative immunity.” “Neither the Governor nor the Secretary enforce any of the laws at issue, so Disney lacks standing to sue them…”

The most recent update on this lawsuit saw the Judge presiding over the case excuse themselves due to a conflict of interest. Only time will tell how The Walt Disney Company responds to this motion from Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Since the initial takeover of Disney World’s special district, Gov. DeDesantis has teased that Guests may see some major changes at “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” including higher prices and even a new state prison.

