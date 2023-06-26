All Wait Times Vanish From Walt Disney World

All ride and attraction wait times vanished on a hot and busy day at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando.

When embarking on a vacation to “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” Guests will encounter a few snags. Despite all of its magic and whimsy, Walt Disney World is still located in the real world, meaning real-world problems arise every day.

Of course, with Disney World being in Orlando, Florida, Guests will need to brace themselves for some brutal weather, especially if they’re visiting during the summer months.

However, the biggest obstacle Guests will face has to be the crowds.

It’s no secret that the Walt Disney World is one of the most popular vacation destinations in the world, something that’s been proven multiple times. This means Guests will be waiting in line at some point or another, even if they spring for Genie+.

Fortunately, Disney offers Guests a fairly simple and easy way to navigate the Parks and the crowds. When Guests download the My Disney Experience app on their phones or smart devices, they have access to live wait times at all four Parks.

Unfortunately, Guests looking for these listings noticed they were missing. An outage affected the entire system, leaving Guests without a reliable source for wait times at Disney World.

Eventually, systems were able to go back online:

Following an outage earlier today, wait times are once again displaying in the Walt Disney World app. pic.twitter.com/5EIhpCyrft — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) June 26, 2023

The Walt Disney World Resort will no doubt be a super-popular destination for Guests this summer, thanks in part due to the recent additions at both EPCOT and Magic Kingdom.

In the last year, both of these Parks have received new rides, with Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind taking over EPCOT in 2022 and TRON Lightcycle/Run opening earlier in 2023 at Magic Kingdom’s Tomorrowland.

Have you been to Walt Disney World recently?