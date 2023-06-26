Troubled Disneyland Area Reopens to All Guests

After months of trouble, Disney has seemingly finished some necessary work on one of its newest theme park additions.

Anyone who’s ever been to a Disney Park knows that things are constantly changing. Disney is always working on the next big thing, meaning the Parks and Resorts will never look identical, especially if it’s been a few years since your last visit.

The newest additions to the Walt Disney World Resort are Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT and TRON Lightcycle/Run at Magic Kingdom, both of which are roller coasters.

The newest addition to the Disneyland Resort came this year, with Disney completely overhauling Mickey’s Toontown section of the Resort. This fun land has been around for decades at Disneyland Park, allowing Guests to explore a colorful array of locations and attractions.

The newly-revamped version features a ton of new experiences for Guests to enjoy, including Minnie & Mickey’s Runaway Railway.

Fans of the Walt Disney World Resort may recognize this attraction, as it originally opened in Disney’s Hollywood Studios back in 2019. Now, West Coast Guests also have the chance to experience this trackless dark ride!

Earlier this year, Disney began maintenance work on the newly-finished Mickey’s Toontown area. This meant parts of the new land were closed indefinitely and blocked from Guests. However, this work is reportedly finished, with construction walls finally being torn down:

Looks like all level-correction that was happening around all the new trees in Mickey’s Toontown has finished a little ahead of schedule. No more walls remain in Toontown as of today. #Disneyland pic.twitter.com/Xm8ToL6mW4 — Just Ask Danny (@just_ask_danny) June 24, 2023

Mickey’s Toontown faced a plethora of issues during its first few days, with parts of the ground caving in as well as some general wear and tear from rough Guests.

However, it looks like Disney is slowly improving upon these issues, offering Guests a chance to get lost in this colorful land once again!

