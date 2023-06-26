Disney’s Buzz Lightyear Ride Shut Down

in Disneyland Paris

Credit: Disney

An iconic Disney Park attraction is now closed for (part) of the summer.

Disneyland Paris Park entrance
Credit: Unsplash

Like all Disney Parks, there’s plenty to enjoy while visiting the Disneyland Paris Resort. This European destination recently received its own version of Avengers Campus, a Marvel-themed land that first opened at Disneyland in California.

Here, Guests can live out their very own superhero stories alongside characters like Captain Marvel, Black Widow, Loki, Thor, and Spider-Man. Disney Village, Disneyland Paris’ premier shopping and dining location, is also undergoing some major renovations.

Guests can also enjoy some more iconic experiences like “it’s a small world” and, of course, Buzz Lightyear Laser Blast, a take on the infamous laser blaster attraction prevalent at Walt Disney World and Disneyland.

Unfortunately, this attraction is now closed at the Resort, meaning Guests looking to get the next high score will be out of luck. However, this attraction will be reopening very soon, returning to Guests on July 7.

Guest posing beside Iron Man at Avengers Campus at Walt Disney Studios Park in Disneyland Paris acting as if they were shutting down the land
Credit: Disneyland Paris

The Disneyland Paris Resort has been at the center of controversy for months, with Cast Members forming multiple public demonstrations, protesting their wages and working conditions.

These strikes have been at the forefront of conversation, both figuratively and literally, with employees blocking Sleeping Beauty Castle.

These strikes have forced several aspects of the Disneyland Paris Resort to shut down. This has forced the Resort to offer refunds to Guests for the lackluster experience.

paris-castle
Credit: Disney

The Resort had offered to hold a meeting with Cast Members to address the situation, but it’s unknown what this accomplished at this time.

Disneyland Paris President Natacha Rafalski has stated that Disneyland Paris Cast Members will need to wait until at least August to discuss any changes to their wages and working conditions.

Have you visited Disneyland Paris? What’s your favorite Disney ride?

