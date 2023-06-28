Bombshell Information Revealed by Disney Executive on Future of ‘Star Wars’ Resort

It was announced on May 18 that Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser would be closing down forever as Disney looks to figure out what it wants to do with this failed Resort. The last weekend for the Resort experience will be September 28. New comments from a Disney executive have surfaced, giving us hope that Walt Disney World Resort may still bring a tangible and affordable Star Wars experience to the Park. Here’s what we know.

Star Wars: Galactic Star Cruiser Not Dead Yet, According to Disney Executive

So you’re saying there’s a chance? After the announcement of the Star Wars-themed Resort closing down forever, many fans were left wondering what Disney would do with the 100-room Resort. Many rumors began circulating the internet about what WDW would do, but no official statement was coming out of Disney – until now. Chairperson of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, Josh D’Amaro, was quoted in an interview stating some exciting information about this retired Star Wars Resort and what Guests can expect to come out of it.

During an interview with @thepointsguy, Josh D’Amaro was asked what will become of the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel after September: D’Amaro: “No hints yet … but something will happen.” https://t.co/vvdhBUpPhL — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) June 27, 2023

In an interview with The Points Guy, D’Amaro was quoted stating the following:

No hints yet, but something will happen. – Josh D’Amaro, Disney Chairperson for Parks and Resorts

These words came as a sudden shock as the Cast Members who worked on the Starcruiser were all transferred to different portions of the Parks after the announcement that the Resort would be closing down forever once the last voyage took place. Disney also announced many of the costumes and merchandise only found inside the Star Wars Resort were going on sale for Guests to purchase.

The quote above is the only news from Disney, as no official statement about the retired Resort has been made. One can only imagine what will go into the place of the Star Wars Resort as many fans are clamoring and hoping for something Star Wars related as the Resort is located just outside of Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge, where Guests staying in the Resort have a private entrance into the Star Wars land within Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

