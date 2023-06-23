Seal Falls Onto Trainer at Amusement Park

A trainer was caught off guard when one of the marine mammals at Marineland Mallorca in Spain fell on top of her as a show was happening in front of a live audience.

Marineland Mallorca: Seal Falls Onto Trainer, All Caught on Video

An amusement Park in Spain, Marineland Mallorca is a place where families can visit to check out marine aquatic life, swim with dolphins, check out some fantastic seal shows, aquariums, aviary, tropical house, animal exhibits, and more! The Park is famous for its dolphins and seals, as the shows provide Guests with an up-close and personal with marine mammals as they perform fantastic tricks and amazing feats, all while being directed by some incredible trainers who love what they do.

But now and then, an accident is bound to happen, especially when dealing with wild sea life. A video was released three days ago showing an incident at the theme Park in Spain. A seal was captured on camera falling onto its trainer, leading to a shocking yet entertaining clip. Check it out below:

The trainer attempted a trick when the seal came over the glass frame and fell onto her, thankfully causing zero injuries to herself or the seal. The end of the video shows the woman getting up as if nothing happened and continuing to ensure the animal was okay – which is something we all would have done. The video has over 1.5 million likes and over 10,000 comments and has been shared nearly 40,000 times since the video was uploaded to TikTok by @nicolahawkins0.

Thankfully both the trainer and seal were seen to be okay after the incident took place. The video is shocking but also cute and funny, and the giant seal attempted to conduct some sort of trick but failed and ended up causing this trainer a hard time.

