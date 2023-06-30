Disney Park Announces Imminent Closure of Several Major Attractions

This Disney Park is closing several attractions. If you want to visit Disneyland Paris in September, you better plan accordingly, as several major attractions will be closing down for refurbishment. Here’s what you need to know.

Disneyland Paris Drops List of Disney Park Attractions Closing in September

For those looking to visit Disneyland Paris in September, know which rides will be open and which will be shut down for refurbishment. DLP Report on Twitter is the number one news source for Disneyland Paris related. They always know when something is going down or when things are changing. Below is a tweet from the DLP Report page giving Guests a full rundown of which attractions will close throughout September. Check it out:

🔧 Refurbishment update for September 2023:

– Peter Pan’s Flight: Sep 4 to 22

– Avengers Assemble: Flight Force: Sep 4 to 8

– Ratatouille: Sep 11 to 29

– Hyperspace Mountain: Sep 18 to 22

– Indiana Jones: from Sep 25 pic.twitter.com/ZTFjkgU4t6 — DLP Report (@DLPReport) June 30, 2023

Come back and read this: Tallest Roller Coaster in the World Set to Reopen After Cable Snapping Incident

According to the DLP Report, the following rides will close for refurbishment in September:

Peter Pan’s Flight: September 4 – 22

Avengers Assemble: Flight Force: September 4 – 8

Ratatouille: September 11 – 29

Hyperspace Mountain: September 18 – 22

Indiana Jones: September 25

As you’ll notice, some rides have reopening dates while others have an indefinite timeframe on when those specific attractions will again be in operation. It’s a good rule of thumb to continue your research and check out DLP Report on Twitter or come and see us for more news on the latest attractions closing down at each Disney Park. Disneyland Paris has been quite busy these last few months.

Did you hear the news?! Disney World Considering ‘Nuclear Option’ for Park Expansion

Everything Going On at Disneyland Paris

This Disney Park has been busy these last few weeks and months. Disneyland Paris has been active with everything from Cast Member strikes to multiple attractions closing down for weeks of refurbishment. On June 5, it was announced that a few major attractions at Disneyland Paris would be shutting down for some fixing and would return at some point in time later this summer. Both rides have reopened to Guests visiting the Park. DLP Report on Twitter has confirmed both attractions are reopening.

Disneyland Paris has been under scrutiny for delivering poor Guest experiences all around due to the ongoing Cast Member strikes that have resulted in closed-down attractions, canceled parades and shows, and Disney having to reimburse Guests potentially. But things have continued to improve throughout the Park as no announced Cast Member strikes will happen in the coming days. Despite the ongoing Cast Member strikes, Disneyland Paris remains an excellent destination for families looking to enjoy another Disney Park outside the United States.

Disneyland Paris has filed a new permit to demolish some of its Park to make way for new and exciting things potentially. A recent report from Disneyland Paris Works on Twitter has been released, giving us a glimpse into a new permit to demolish the cinematic studio theater’s entrance halls and corridors. The license for demolition was filed on June 6 under PD 77111 23 00003. No word yet on what will replace this area, but Guests can expect Disney to be hard at work at enhancing the Guest experience within its Parks overseas as the Disney Parks in the United States have gotten a slew of new rides, attractions, dining experiences, and lands in recent years.

The demolition will commence sooner rather than later, and you can be sure that Inside The Magic will be here to cover all the news released from this Disney Park as more information about the Disney permit is released.