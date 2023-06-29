Disney Files for New Permit to Demolish Portion of Park

A new Disney permit has been filed for Disneyland Paris. Reports have recently been released detailing Disney’s new license, which is set up to demolish a portion of land within the Park. Here’s what we know.

Come back and check this out: Aerial Photos Demonstrate Magnitude of New Coaster for Upcoming’ Disney Killer’ Park

Disneyland Paris Has Been Busy

This Disney Park has been busy these last few weeks and months. Disneyland Paris has been active with everything from Cast Member strikes to multiple attractions closing down for weeks of refurbishment. On June 5, it was announced that a few major attractions at Disneyland Paris would be shutting down for some fixing and would return at some point in time later this summer. Both rides have reopened to Guests visiting the Park. DLP Report on Twitter has confirmed both attractions are reopening.

Disneyland Paris has been under scrutiny for delivering poor Guest experiences all around due to the ongoing Cast Member strikes that have resulted in closed-down attractions, canceled parades and shows, and Disney having to reimburse Guests potentially. But things have continued to improve throughout the Park as no announced Cast Member strikes will happen in the coming days. Despite the ongoing Cast Member strikes, Disneyland Paris remains an excellent destination for families looking to enjoy another Disney Park outside the United States.

Disneyland Paris has filed a new permit to demolish some of its Park to make way for new and exciting things potentially.

Have you heard the news?! Bombshell Information Revealed by Disney Executive on Future of ‘Star Wars’ Resort

Disney Files New Permit for Demolition of Portion of Disneyland Paris Park

A recent report from Disneyland Paris Works on Twitter has been released, giving us a glimpse into a new permit to demolish the cinematic studio theater’s entrance halls and corridors. The license for demolition was filed on June 6 under PD 77111 23 00003.

[News] ⚠️ A Demolition Permit was filed on June 6, 2023, for the “demolition of the entrance halls/corridors of the cinemagic studio theater”. ⚠️

(PD 77111 23 00003) pic.twitter.com/jkaRmce4OZ — Disneyland Paris Works (@DisneylandWorks) June 29, 2023

This happened?! Major Hollywood Actor Disgusted by Racial Comments, Will No Longer Consider ‘007’ Role

No word yet on what will replace this area, but Guests can expect Disney to be hard at work at enhancing the Guest experience within its Parks overseas as the Disney Parks in the United States have gotten a slew of new rides, attractions, dining experiences, and lands in recent years. CinéMagique (Cinemagic Studio Theater) was a theatre show at Disneyland Paris that mixed live performances of an actor with synonymized movie scenes on a big screen, giving Guests an attraction experience like no other. The attraction opened in 2002 but closed in 2017, with a temporary show emerging from 2018 to 2019.

The demolition will commence sooner rather than later, and you can be sure that Inside The Magic will be here to cover all the news released from this Disney Park as more information about the Disney permit is released.