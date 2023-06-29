Aerial Photos Demonstrate Magnitude of New Coaster for Upcoming ‘Disney Killer’ Park

Epic Universe is taking shape as the new theme Park by Universal, dubbed the “Disney Killer,” has tracked all five new coasters opening in 2025 based on new aerial photos. One roller coaster, in particular, is set to break records as Universal’s most massive coaster.

Epic Universe Making Strides as Theme Park Begins to Take Shape

A lot of news has come out on Epic Universe and the construction currently taking place. Just last week, Inside The Magic, reported on a leaked video taken inside what is rumored to be the new Ministry of Magic building, which will also be a significant attraction in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter expansion. Aerial photos released by Bioreconstruct on Twitter also revealed some interesting things about the upcoming How to Train Your Dragon Land at Epic Universe. Universal also filed some new patents and permits for attractions and rides within their brand-new theme Park coming soon in 2025.

The theme Park will also have exciting new roller coasters for Guests to enjoy. At the time of writing this article, Universal is set to have at least five new coasters throughout Epic Universe, with one, in particular, attracting the fans as this coaster not only appears to pay homage to a now discontinued ride but will also look to be the biggest coaster at Universal Orlando Resort.

Aerial Photos Show Massive Coaster Coming to Epic Universe

A new dueling roller coaster is coming to Epic Universe when it opens in 2025, and the coaster will be massive as it will take Guests through loops, drops, and good thrilling fun. The coaster appears to be paying homage to the retired dueling coaster at Islands of Adventure, Dueling Dragons, which has now been replaced by Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure within the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

Ah! @tommyhawkins has height estimate of the dual-racing coaster in this Tweet https://t.co/MSDiUiM0mg — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) June 28, 2023

According to Tommy Hawkins on Twitter, the highest point of this new attraction will be an estimated 148 feet from the ground, which will be close to the Jurassic World Velocicoaster currently located inside the Jurassic Park land inside of Islands of Adventure. Although the new dueling coaster won’t be the tallest at Universal Orlando, it will be the biggest. In a report from Theme Park Tourist, the new dueling coaster will reportedly be named “Starfall Racers.” The coaster is built within the How to Train Your Dragon land, and in March, Universal filed a trademark which included a few proposed ride names and area names for the ‘Disney Killer’ Park.

Starfall Racers: de dueling launch coaster van @mackridescom is compleet! Men is tevens begonnen met het planten van het landschap (📸 @bioreconstruct) pic.twitter.com/dVJR0Yduhj — Upper Lot Podcast (@UpperLotPodcast) June 24, 2023

Aerial photos of the gigantic coaster show the point at which the dueling roller coaster will have Guests going against one another as they race through the area within the How to Train Your Dragon land. The sheer length and width of the attractions quickly make it the biggest coaster at Epic Universe when it opens in 2025. With a name like “Starfall Racers,” this attraction will surely give Guests the thrill of their lives as they speed on the tracks towards the other coaster, making things a competition like Dueling Dragons was before it was retired. No word yet on whether or not this name will stick, but be sure to follow Inside The Magic for more news on Epic Universe as it gears up for an opening.

What are your thoughts on this name for a Universal roller coaster? What are your thoughts on these aerial photos of Epic Universe?