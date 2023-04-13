New Universal Safety Restraint Patent Set in Motion, Rumored for Epic Universe

Regarding safety, it seems Universal Destinations & Experiences mean business as a new patent for better safety restraints in the future for their rides and attractions has been filed.

But before we get into that, you might have seen how their name has changed. Let me explain why I used that new name for this Orlando theme Park and its counterparts.

Related: Universal Removes Stage, Could Mean New Things on the Way

Universal Changed Their Name?

In March, Universal Parks & Resorts officials announced that they were changing their name to Universal Destinations & Experiences to reflect better the breadth of its offerings in Orlando, Flordia, Southern California, Japan, China, and other locations.

This came just a few weeks after they announced they were building a new theme Park outside Dallas, Texas. They call it a “one-of-a-kind theme Park” and promise to be “unlike any other in the world.” The theme Park will be geared towards the younger generations and their families as Universal eyes to open the Park in a few years.

They didn’t stop there with announcements; they also made headlines with news of opening an immersive, permanent Horror attraction in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Horror attraction will be similar to their Halloween Horror Nights event, which is the Horror experience in the country.

Related: Speculation Rises as Universal Attraction Closes Forever

New Safety Patent Filed for Rides

It seems now that Universal is improving its attractions and rides across all its locations.

A new patent was filed to improve safety restraints on future rides.

The new patent is “Support Bar Mounted System and Method of Minimum Close Indication for Ride Vehicle.”

The Business Journals reported on the new patent yesterday morning, which caught the attention of news and media outlets like Inside The Magic.

Related: Universal Orlando Preparing For Massive Wizarding World Expansion

As you can see from the photo above released by Universal Destinations & Experiences, the patent discusses and describes different ways the new system would allow ride operators to know and ensure that the restraint is not in a good position.

The patent seems to be involved with a ride that will be moving the Guests in all kinds of directions, thus making it highly important for ride operators to ensure that each Guest is safe while riding the attraction.

Rumor has it that this new patent will be utilized within Universal’s most unique Orlando theme Park set to open in 2025, Epic Universe.

Epic Universe is set to feature new thrilling attractions never seen before, along with unexplored lands themed after their IPs like How to Train Your Dragon, Super Nintendo, Universal Monsters, and more.