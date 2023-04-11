Universal Removes Stage, Could Mean New Things on the Way

On what seems like a busy day for Islands of Adventure, things are cooking up as Universal removes stage; Could this mean a new refurb, show, or something else could be coming soon to the Parks?

Islands of Adventure

Islands of Adventure is a theme Park located in Orlando, Florida. It opened its doors in 1999, along with Universal’s popular CityWalk. The opening of Islands of Adventure and CityWalk cemented Universal from a one Park theme Park to a two Park and outdoor shopping and food experience theme Park.

Although eventually, Universal Orlando Resort did add its water Park, Volcano Bay, making them a three Park and outdoor shopping and dining theme Park.

Islands of Adventure covers over 110 acres of land, making it a big yet manageable theme Park. With fantastic attractions and shows, including Jurassic Park and the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Islands has quickly become the best theme Parks in the country and world.

Related: New Minions Attraction Facade Completed, Opening Date Looming

What’s New Coming to Islands of Adventure?

It was recently announced that Poseidon’s Fury was closing down forever inside the Lost Continent. Speculation is now rising as to what could replace the attraction.

Aside from this attraction closing down for good, Islands of Adventure is also refurbishing some of its rides as they usually do around this time.

In the summer of 2021, Islands of Adventure opened the Jurassic World Velocicoaster, which proved to be worth the wait as the ride has been named one of the best coasters in the country.

But besides Islands of Adventure getting some new rides and lands, there seems to be more construction near the lagoon. Could this mean something new is coming? Or could this simply mean a refurbishment of some kind? Let’s speculate!

Related: Universal Updating Attraction in Anticipation for New Minions Land

Universal Removes Stage: Islands of Adventures Lagoon Getting a Refurb or Replacement?

A recent tweet by Orlando Amusement (@OrlandoAmusment on Twitter) details some exciting things happening at Islands of Adventure.

The stage in front of the Islands Of Adventure lagoon has been removed. @UniversalORL pic.twitter.com/1AHhhoFi9I — 🎉Orlando Amusement🎉 (@OrlandoAmusmnt) April 11, 2023

Yes, I know: it’s just a picture of their lagoon getting construction work done?!?!

But it’s not about the lagoon but what could be happening around this area and what it means for Universal.

With the staging area removed, this could mean something new is coming to the Park. Universal is not the type to remove something simply for the pleasure of doing so.

They are always on the move, adding new experiences for their Guests to enjoy, even if it is a unique sitting area or something similar.

So I guess Universal is gearing up for significant changes regarding this front lagoon area. Guests before could enjoy a beautiful scenic view of the entire Park. But with this construction now, one can only imagine what could be replacing this lagoon lounging area.

What do you think? Do you think something new and exciting is coming to this lagoon area? Or do you think they are simply undergoing some type of refurbishment?